Notre Dame 2025 Commit Profile: Wide Receiver Shaun Terry
Notre Dame dipped into the state of Ohio to land wide receiver Shaun Terry, who can impact the game as a pass catcher and punt returner. Terry has a skillset that is not like most receivers the Irish have landed in recent seasons. Let's take a look at the recruiting profile for Terry.
SHAUN TERRY PROFILE
Hometown/High School: Ironton, Ohio/Ironton
Height/Weight: 5-10, 170
IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 350 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 4.0
2023 Stats: 27 catches, 525 yards, 19.4 YPC, 9 TD - 28 carries, 391 yards, 14.0 YPC, 5 TD - 5 punt returns for touchdowns
Recruited By: Mike Brown
Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Auburn, Wisconsin, Louisville, Arkansas, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Boston College
Player Comp: Theo Riddick, Notre Dame
RECRUITING RANKINGS
247Sports: 3-star - No. 56 wide receiver
ESPN: 3-star - No. 68 wide receiver
On3: 3-star - No. 115 wide receiver
Rivals: 3-star
247Sports Composite: 3-star - No. 612 overall - No. 100 wide receiver
On3 Consensus: 3-star - No. 659 overall - No. 114 wide receiver
NOTRE DAME FIT
Landing Terry gives the Irish a pure slot player in the 2025 class. There are some looks where they can line Terry up outside, and we saw that a bit with Jordan Faison during the 2023 season. But outside of certain matchups, or lining Terry up outside in certain quick game/screen looks, the position where he makes the most sense from a fit standpoint is in the slot. From there Terry can be used as a downfield pass catcher, as a weapon in the screen game and on movement plays (jet sweeps, reverses, etc).
FILM ANALYSIS
Notre Dame wants and needs more impact players with the ball, and that is certainly what Terry shows on film. Despite a lack of ideal size (he's listed between 5-9 and 5-10 and around 170-175 pounds), Terry is a strong player that does a lot of damage with the football. I was surprised at how much damage he did after contact, which shows his toughness, but also shows impressive balance.
Athletically, the traits that shine the most with Terry are his quickness and agility. He's a sudden athlete that can make easy change of direction moves. He explodes out of cuts when he is doing work in space. That combines with his good strength and excellent balance to make him such a dynamic in space player. Those traits translate well to the next level as a quick game, screen, run game weapon, and especially as a punt returner. Terry also shows the vision and anticipation skills needed to be an impact player in space.
What Terry doesn't have is the truly elite, burner speed. He won't spend all game getting over top of the defense, but he has enough speed to make big plays once he gets in space. What he does have, however, is the ability to get to full speed quickly and to accelerate through creases. If can add a little bit of an extra gear at the next level he'll be an even more effective downfield player.
Terry does most of his damage in high school in the screen game and quick game, and he'll get over top of defenses as well. He plays all over for Ironton, so his route running game isn't overly nuanced at this point. Terry certainly has the quickness, looseness and acceleration to become a highly productive route runner down the road. Once that happens his ability to impact the game more down the field will certainly improve.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook