ESPN Computer Model Projects Winner for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State National Championship
Notre Dame and Ohio State may be two of the absolute biggest brands in college football and reside just 253 miles apart, but the history between the college football megaprograms is relatively small.
Notre Dame and Ohio State have met just eight times historically with the Buckeyes holding a 6-2 edge, having won the last six matchups.
The two will meet in the national championship game after Ohio State beat Texas on Friday night and it'll be the third year in a row the two crossed paths.
What are the chances this one ends better for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame than the last two?
ESPN FPI Odds for National Championship:
Notre Dame chances of victory: 44.7%
Ohio State chances of victory: 55.3%
For comparisons sake, ESPN FPI listed Notre Dame as having a 56.1% chance to beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and a 58.8% chance of beating Penn State in the Orange Bowl previous to kickoff.
With as close as both those games were played on the field the model certainly suggests a more even matchup than the opening pointspread indicates.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Betting Information:
The betting odds for the college football national championship according to Fan Duel on the morning of January 11, 2025:
Point spread: Ohio State -9.5
Total: 45.5
Money lines: Ohio State -410, Notre Dame +315