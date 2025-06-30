ESPN Projects Notre Dame's First Skill Player Drafted in The First Round Since 2016
Notre Dame hasn’t had a skill position player drafted in the first round since wide receiver Will Fuller was taken 21st overall by the Houston Texans back in 2016 – but that’s set to change in next year’s draft, according to ESPN’s latest mock.
Arguably the country’s top returning back, Jeremiyah Love is projected by ESPN’s Matt Miller to land with the Chicago Bears at the 17th pick.
Last year during his sophomore campaign, Love rushed for an impressive 1125 yards and 17 touchdowns on a mind-boggling 6.9 yards per carry. He added 28 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver out of the backfield.
The only running back projected in the first round of the 2026 draft, Love figures to be a key target for the Bears. Miller pointed to Love’s “bruising” running style, big play ability, and “receiving skills” – all of which make him the “perfect feature back” for newly-hired head coach Ben Johnson.
With solid size (6-foot and 206 pounds), blazing speed honed during his high school track days (reported 4.44 40-yard dash), and an unteachable refusal to go down – evident in his often-replayed two-yard run against Penn State in the CFP semifinal – Love will be a game-changing addition for any NFL squad.
But, in the meantime, the Fighting Irish get one more go-around with Love for what’s shaping up to have the makings of an unforgettable year for both Love and his squad.