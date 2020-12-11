Game Prediction: #9 Georgia Bulldogs vs. #25 Missouri Tigers

The slate this weekend took a severe hit when a number of high-profile games were canceled, but the matchup between the #9 Georgia Bulldogs and the #25 Missouri Tigers should be one of the best.

It is one of just two matchups between ranked opponents, and there is a lot on the line for both programs.

The Irish Breakdown staff has analyzed the game and is has made its predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Missouri 31, Georgia 24

Georgia might have the most schizophrenic offense in the country, at least that's been the case in the last month. In quarterback JT Daniels' first start the Bulldogs rushed for 8 yards and passed for 401 in a win over Mississippi State. The next week Georgia rushed for 332 yards and passed for just 139 in a win over South Carolina.

Missouri will now have two games worth of film on what Georgia looks like with Daniels at quarterback, and I think the Tigers defense should be able to hold up relatively well against Georgia. The key for Georgia will be finding a way to establish balance, something it really hasn't done this season.

The Tigers offense has been on fire lately, racking up 603 yards against Vanderbilt and 653 against Arkansas, and Georgia has struggled this season with good passing offenses.

In three games against offenses ranked in the Top 40 in passing yards, the Bulldogs have given up 409 yards per game and 9.6 yards per attempt. In five games against opponents that rank outside the Top 40 in pass yards, Georgia has given up just 175.2 yards per game and 5.4 yards per attempt.

Missouri ranks 27th in pass offense, and redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak is averaging 349 yards per game in his last two games. I think Bazelak has a big day against Georgia, and the Tigers pull off the upset with a late game-winning drive.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Georgia 21, Missouri 17

One would not think this game would make it into the prediction article but Missouri has played well this year. The CFP committee clearly loves the two loss Bulldogs so this game is really important to their resume. Missouri is 5-1 this season at home and has a pretty solid defense.

Georgia will try to run the ball with vigor but won't have the success they had last week against South Carolina. The Tigers gave up a season's worth of yards in the win against Arkansas last week. I think Georgia will have enough success to pull out the victory on the road.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 52, Missouri 26

Georgia hasn't played in two weeks, but they've finally got a quarterback in JT Daniels. It seems like head coach Kirby Smart got the message that it's easier to win if you score a lot of points.

With Daniels at the helm, the Bulldogs have gone from averaging 29 points per game to 38 and are 2-0. In his debut, the transfer quarterback did something that hasn't happened in Georgia since 2013 - throw for 400 yards.

Missouri likes to run the ball with Larry Rountree III, and quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming into his own, but he'll face his most formidable challenge in a Bulldog defense that has 23 sacks and 156 quarterback hurries.

After the Tigers gave up 556 total yards to Arkansas last week (who was without their starting quarterback, running back, and tight end), Daniels should leave Sanford Stadium on Saturday night with a lot of highlight-reel material.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 31, Missouri 21

The Bulldogs will throw the football well against Missouri's mediocre defense, and the aerial attack will lead them into the victory column. Early and often, Georgia's JT Daniels will pick apart Mizzou's secondary and throw two early touchdowns. On the ground, the Dawgs will once again employ a three running back rotation led by Zamir White, who will rush for 80 yards and two touchdowns on the evening.

Missouri's offense will move the football, but struggle to consistently sustain drives deep into Georgia territory. Look for the Dawgs to really get pressure on Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak, causing him to miss on some throws he would otherwise likely complete. The Tigers passing woes will cause more pressure on the rushing attack, and it will be tough sledding against Georgia's massive front wall. The Tigers will barely rush for 100 yards for the game.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 34, Missouri 23

Georgia's only losses have been to two of the very best teams in the country in #1 Alabama and #6 Florida. On top of that, five of their six wins have been by double-digits. The Bulldogs are deep and talented enough to beat the teams they are supposed to beat.

Missouri is one of those teams this season. If we were talking about a capacity home crowd for Mizzou, I might lean with the Tigers, but that's not the case.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 24, Missouri 13

This might be a top 25 matchup but this will be a boring game. Missouri is a good team but they seem to really fall off when they play better competition. Georgia is a disaster on offense and have been shuffling quarterbacks trying to find an answer. This feels like a game Georgia just slowly chokes the life out of Missouri.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter