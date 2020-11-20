Game Prediction: #14 Oklahoma State vs. #18 Oklahoma

Bedlam is upon us, and there is quite a bit at stake for the 18th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and the 14th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Oklahoma State is in control of its own destiny in the Big 12, but a loss to the Sooners eliminates that. Oklahoma is looking to climb back into the Big 12 title picture, but that can't happen with a Bedlam loss.

The Irish Breakdown staff has broken down this game and is set to make its predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Oklahoma 38, Oklahoma State 24

Don't look now, but the Oklahoma defense has actually been playing quality football in recent weeks, at least by Big 12 standards. OU held TCU to 14 points and Kansas to 9 points. I know, I know, those are the two worst scoring offenses in the conference, but that hasn't mattered to OU in past years.

If Oklahoma State was healthy and working on all cylinders I would predict a shootout, and would likely predict a Cowboy victory. That is not the case, however, and the OSU offense has been held to under 30 points in four of its six contests.

Oklahoma's offense isn't the dynamic unit it has been, but it's starting to heat up, and the run game especially has finally started to get going. That has taken some pressure off quarterback Spencer Rattler, who hasn't had to carry the offense in recent games.

I think this will be a very competitive game, and my two-touchdown margin has in mind a late score that puts the game away more than it speaks to OU handling the Cowboys with ease.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Oklahoma State 31, Oklahoma 28

I really like quarterback Spencer Rattler for Oklahoma, but he hasn't quite found his footing yet to really make the OU offense hum like we've come to expect.

Believe it or not the defense has been fairly strong against the run in support of Rattler and the offense. The Oklahoma State defense is the story to watch in this one, even though this is the Big 12. The secondary for the Cowboys has been spectacular (for the Big 12) and I think they will make enough plays to keep Rattler off balance. It will be a great game, but I think OSU gets the W in this one when it is all said and done.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 34

Everyone has forgotten about Oklahoma because of their early losses. However, this is a team that is coming together and playing their best football.

On the other side is an Oklahoma State team that is banged up and hasn't looked great the last few weeks. Oklahoma State has a solid defense and some elite playmakers on offense that should keep this close. But Oklahoma is finally putting it all together with a young team and have a history of bullying Oklahoma State and head coach Mike Gundy.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma 48, Oklahoma State 45

Defense? What defense? This will be a scoring contest, and that's the norm between these two teams. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler will run and throw for a combined five touchdowns, and Oklahoma State running back Chubba Hubbard will finally get rolling and dance into the end zone three times himself.

The difference will be speed. Oklahoma has more of it.

In the end, Oklahoma makes a few more perimeter plays to get into field goal range and kick the game winner with less than 10 seconds remaining. It will be another great game between these two in-state rivals.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma State 33, Oklahoma 30

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is 2-13 against the Sooners in his career, but this year might provide win number three. The Cowboys have the best defense in the Big 12 on third down, holding opponents to a 23% conversion rate. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler will have a tough time against a secondary that has held quarterbacks to a 55% completion percentage. The young quarterback is prone to turning the ball over (six interceptions and five fumbles) so look for the Cowboys to capitalize on Rattler's mistakes and win a nail-biter.

J.P. SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma State 37, Oklahoma 31

In a game normally dominated by offense, look for the talent on Oklahoma State’s defense to be the difference here. They can match the Sooners athletically, neutralizing an otherwise explosive offense.

When the Cowboys have the ball, they are going to be good enough to move the ball up and down the field consistently. Look for a late turnover to seal the deal for Oklahoma State.

Be sure to check out the Sports Illustrated sites for both Oklahoma (AllSooners) and Oklahoma State (Pokes Report) for further coverage of this game.

You can watch the full game preview from the AllSooners staff here:

