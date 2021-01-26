DE Ovie Oghoufo Will Transfer To Texas

Former Notre Dame defensive end Ovie Oghoufo announced his intention to transfer to Texas for the 2021 season.

Oghoufo entered the transfer portal shortly after Notre Dame's 2020 season concluded, and considering he was a key part of the rotation and was expected to play a lot more in 2021 his decision came as quite a surprise.

Oghoufo registered 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season as part of the drop end rotation that also featured Daelin Hayes and Isaiah Foskey. Heading into the 2021 season the expectation was that Oghoufo and Foskey would give the Irish an experienced and athletic combination on the edge.

Had Oghoufo stayed there was also a chance that Notre Dame could have used Foskey at both end positions, but with him gone the depth chart on the weakside is much thinner and much younger. Of course, we don't know if new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will even use a four-down look in 2021, and how it will impact the current depth chart.

Oghoufo, however, left the program before Freeman was hired. He now heads to a Texas program that could use an influx of athletic edge rushers, and that's what Oghoufo brings to the game.

