Former Notre Dame Star Louis Nix Has Passed Away

Former Notre Dame defender Louis Nix has passed away according to reports coming out of Florida

According to Ben Becker of Action News in Jacksonville, Fla., former Notre Dame star defensive lineman Louis Nix III has tragically passed away.

This obviously the worst possible outcome of the situation that has been going on the last couple of days. Nix was reported missing yesterday, which came just two months after he was shot while changing a tire at a gas station.

Not much is known about what led to Nix passing away, but tonight a car that matches the description of his car was pulled from a pond that was near the location where he was shot back in December.

It is a tragic ending for a young man who was one of the most beloved Notre Dame players of the last several decades. Not only was Nix an outstanding player and a key figure on the tremendous 2012 defense, Nix was also an engaging and charming young man with an infectious personality.

I can't remember an interview with Nix where he didn't smile, crack a joke or otherwise light up the room. Nix was also an incredibly respectful and courteous young man during his tenure at Notre Dame.

Nix graduated from Notre Dame and completed his career with the Irish after the 2013 season. He was then drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

