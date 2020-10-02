Game Prediction: #7 Auburn Tigers at #4 Georgia Bulldogs

Notre Dame has a bye this weekend, but there are plenty of matchups that could impact what happens with the Irish in the postseason. That's obviously true in the ACC, but there is a national game that will also have a major impact on the College Football Playoff race.

The #7 Auburn Tigers (1-0) travel to Athens this weekend to face off against the #4 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0). Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite over the Tigers. Our staff at Irish Breakdown is very interested in this game, and we are ready to analyze and prediction the contest. Of course, these two teams could both be in contention for a playoff spot against Notre Dame by the time we get to the end of the season.

Here are our predictions for that matchup:

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Georgia 20, Auburn 16

Part of me wants to pick Auburn in this game. I really was not impressed with Georgia against a really poor Arkansas team, and their quarterback situation is shaky, and the line didn't play all that well in the opener either. Stetson Bennett gets the start at quarterback, but I expect we'll see JT Daniels at some point. Georgia needs to get its line going and establish the ground game, which should take some of the pressure off the quarterback.

Auburn struggled to run the ball as well, and its defense was inconsistent against Kentucky. The Tigers caught some breaks in that win, but they did get the win, and Kentucky is a whole lot better than Arkansas. I want to go with Bo Nix and Auburn in this game, but I can't bet against the Bulldogs at home.

I'm picking Georgia, but I don't feel great about it.

VINCE DeDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Auburn 24, Georgia 21

This is a huge game for being so early in the season, but it is 2020 so I guess we need to be prepared for this. Georgia is favored by about a touchdown in this one, but if Auburn can somehow pull off the upset here they will most likely be favored in every game moving forward until they hit Alabama at the end of November.

Georgia has questions at the quarterback position and JT Daniels is healthy and available on Saturday night. The Dogs could see three different QB's in this game. The problem for Georgia is they cannot count on the run game. They averaged less than three yards a carry against a questionable Arkansas defense. I really like the steps that Bo Nix has taken for Auburn. He is one of the better young quarterbacks in the nation and I think he shows it in this game. The Georgi defense is the real deal so that is the matchup to keep an eye on. I think Auburn pulls the upset here and shakes up the SEC.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Auburn 19, Georgia 13

Georgia's quarterback situation is in flux. It could cost the Bulldogs as a talented Auburn team comes to Athens. Having sophomore signal caller Bo Nix back as the starter will help Auburn. Despite Georgia's quarterback uncertainty, the Bulldogs do possess another talented defense led by defensive end Big Cat Williams.

Offensively, Nix will need to earn his yards. He will still do better than Georgia's junior college transfer, Stetson Bennett, and Auburn will hang on and win the South's oldest rivalry. Auburn's rushing game will bleed out the clock late in the game.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 23, Auburn 20

Georgia looked ugly for most of their matchup against Arkansas while Auburn beat a talented Kentucky. It is only week two in the SEC but Georgia has already made a QB change to Stetson Bennett. The Bulldogs looked better under Bennett, but the offense still looked underwhelming with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

This will be a great game for the gamblers to bet the under. Auburn has a solid defense and great pieces on offense. Bo Nix at quarterback has shown an ability to make a big play but also goes stagnant for long stretches. This will be a classic SEC grinder.

NATHAN ERBACH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 34, Auburn 27

I’m going with the home team here. Georgia struggled to get the offense going last week with a few new quarterbacks at the helm, but when they finally got it going the playmakers shined. George Pickens is one of the best wide receivers in the country regardless of class and Zamir White, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh form another very talented running back trio for the Bulldogs. Quarterback Bo Nix and receiver Anthony Schwartz will keep in close for Auburn, but hard to pick against Georgia at home.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter