Game Prediction: #11 Miami Hurricanes vs. NC State Wolfpack

Miami and NC State square off tonight in the second most important ACC contest of the weekend.

For Notre Dame, a loss this weekend means the Irish are not in control of their own destiny when it comes to earning a berth into the ACC title game.

The team that Notre Dame would be in contention with is Miami, but if the Hurricanes drop another game it would keep the Irish in position to still control their own destiny should they lose to Clemson, or drop another ACC game with a victory over the Tigers.

The Irish Breakdown staff has analyzed this matchup and has made its predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: NC State 24, Miami 20

Miami has the better overall roster, but the Hurricanes haven't been the same since its loss to Clemson. Perhaps they get back on track after a bye week, but the lack of perimeter skill limits the offense.

NC State is in a must-win situation, and even without quarterback Devin Leary - who is now out for the season - the Wolfpack moved the ball well in its last two games. The issue has been turnovers. In its last two games the NC State offense has turned it over seven times.

The key to NC State pulling off this upset is quarterback Bailey Hockman finally stepping up. Hockman began the season as the starter, but ineffective play led to Leary getting the nod. Leary gave the offense life before his injury, and now Hockman or backup Ben Finley needs to give the offense that spark back.

If the quarterbacks can make some plays in the pass game, especially early, it should help open up some room for Zonovan Knight and the ground game.

Of course, none of that will matter if the Wolfpack defense can't slow down D'Eriq King.

VINCE DeDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Miami 31, NC State 24

I think Miami might be one of the most suspect one loss teams in the country right now. Their defense is less than stellar and the offense has been inconsistent at best. The bottom line is they keep winning. They will be looking for their run game to get going since that seems to be the theme of any team that plays the Wolfpack. The Hurricanes will run the ball for miles and also run the clock to shorten the game. NC State may not have the horses to keep up but maybe they will derail the Hurricanes bid at the ACC Championship game.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Miami 42, NC State 24

Miami isn't quite as good as we thought early in the year and NC State has had solid moments, but they haven't been the same since Leary went down. The Hurricanes offense has been solid, and as long as they can stay ahead of the chain's and limit negative plays. Miami is just a better team at every level and they should show it Saturday.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Miami 38, NC State 13

Miami has a reputation for losing games they shouldn’t (next week at Virginia Tech), but they should be able to get by NC State with talent alone. Transfer quarterback D’Eriq King has looked his best in games against lesser opponents, so I expect him to add to his highlight reel against the Wolfpack.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Miami 34, NC State 20

Quarterback Bailey Hockman has a difficult task ahead of him, as Miami comes to Raleigh with an offense that can be quite explosive. Can the Wolfpack hold off the Hurricanes with a backup quarterback? Highly unlikely.

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King has been throwing the football well, including 322-yards and score against Virginia in his last game. Look for more of the same, as North Carolina State's defense is just not good enough to slow down the 'Canes.

King will lead a balanced attack that will combine for over 400-yards. The Hurricanes will also get after Hockman, sacking him five times. Miami will win this game comfortably.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: NC State 27, Miami 16

I know NC State is without its starting quarterback, but I like the Wolfpack to pin their ears back on under the Friday night lights and make a statement to the rest of the teams on their schedule. Additionally, I’m not using COVID as an excuse for why the Hurricanes play soft and undisciplined at times. I think that’s who this team is, and they’ll fold when they get punched in the mouth.

