Game Prediction: #12 North Carolina at Boston College

Notre Dame doesn't play this weekend, but there are some matchups in the ACC that will impact their chances at making it to the ACC title game.

The matchup between the #12 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) and the Boston College Eagles (2-0) is quite intriguing. North Carolina has not played in two weeks, and Boston College is undefeated, but the Eagles are coming off a game in which they had to execute a fourth quarter comeback to beat Texas State.

North Carolina is a 14-point favorite, but the Eagles have shown flashes of being a dangerous team in the league this season. The matchup between Tar Heel quarterback Sam Howell and BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec is also intriguing.

Here are our predictions for that matchup:

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Boston College 30, North Carolina 27

North Carolina still has a lot to prove to me. If they spank Boston College on the road like the spread predicts, and like some of my colleagues predict, then I'll start to become a believer. While I think Mack Brown certainly has the Tar Heels headed in the right direction, this is still a team that went 7-6 last season. I might be singing a different tune in a week, but there's still much we need to learn about the Tar Heels.

Boston College is a bit more battle tested, having already gone on the road to win a league game (Duke, 26-6), and then having to come from behind to beat Texas State last weekend. If the Eagles play against North Carolina like they did against TSU they will get blown out, but I think they'll learn from last week's game.

There are two keys to this game for the Eagles. One is to protect quarterback Phil Jurkovec. When he's had time he's been quite good, and he's been brilliant in the second half of games. But if he and the offense struggle in the first half like they have the last two games the deficit will likely be too great to overcome.

I'm also not sold on the BC defense, and they will be tested against a group of skill players that are as good as any team in the ACC, outside of maybe Clemson. If the Eagles can keep that group somewhat in check they can win this game.

VINCE DeDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: North Carolina 28, Boston College 21

Now this is an interesting game. We haven't seen North Carolina since week one. They are in fact still playing this year. Quarterback Sam Howell is elite and while UNC struggled early in their one and only game they scored over 30 points. They have playmakers all over the offense. Still not sure about the Tar Heels defense and their ability to keep opponents under where the offense will score.

I am also interested to see how Boston College bounces back from a questionable performance against Texas State. The bottom line is they won that game and came from behind to do it. Mentally that is a big hurdle to overcome, especially with a new staff and a new quarterback calling the signals. This is a big test for the Eagles. No one expects them to win since they are two touchdown dogs according to Vegas.

I am interested to see if there is any rust to knock off after the big layoff for UNC and if BC can take advantage. I think Boston College is good enough to stay within the two scores and might even pull off the upset but I am not quite willing to go that far.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 34, Boston College 23

The Tar Heels are in year two under Head Coach Mack Brown, and North Carolina will also be with sophomore quarterback Sam Howell behind center. This is a talent mismatch. North Carolina might be young, but its roster is full of athletic skill players that Boston College cannot matchup with for 60 minutes. Wide receiver Dyami Brown should record a great day. Look for him to go over 100 yards receiving and score a touchdown. Boston College will hang around for three quarters, but the Tar Heels will pull away in the fourth quarter.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 34, Boston College 14

Boston College came crashing back down after their strong win against Duke. Despite getting three touchdowns from Phil Jurkovec, BC was outplayed by Texas State and should have lost the game. While a win is a win, things will look ugly for them this week. North Carolina is quickly becoming one of the better teams in the ACC and has a stud at quarterback in Sam Howell. UNC has the best offense and defense that Boston College will have played up to this point.

NATHAN ERBACH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 35, Boston College 21

North Carolina will prove to be too much for 2-0 Boston College. Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec leads the way for the Eagles, and it’s been an up and downs start for him in his first two games. I think Jurkovec handles his first big test fairly well, but Sam Howell and the Tar Heels will outlast Boston College and pull away in the second half.

