Good News For Notre Dame Fans: A Chance At Redemption Is Near

The entire Notre Dame ecosystem is still struggling to grapple with what happened last weekend in Provo, Utah. This was more than just one game; this was the game for the Irish to prove themselves a worthy title contender and the number one team in the land.



Instead, BYU outplayed, outhustled, and outcoached Notre Dame and rightfully earned a hard-fought win. Now, the Irish sit idle on an off week before facing Navy on Halloween and then hosting the number one Miami Hurricanes on November 7.

The off week is coming at a bad time for fans, but a perfect time for Notre Dame

For Notre Dame fans, the Irish not playing this week is tough. There is no chance to quickly get back on the winning side of the ledger by playing another game to make everyone feel a tad bit better about things.



Instead, Notre Dame fans will sit with the sting of this loss and a feeling of emptiness for two full weeks.

For the actual Notre Dame football team, though, this break comes at the perfect time. Everyone involved in the operation needs a reset. Everyone must take a deep look at themselves and what they need to do better from now until the end of the season.

Physically, everyone needs a break to recharge their bodies and get healthier. Mentally, every player must challenge themselves to lock in and ensure another loss doesn't happen. For the Irish staff, now is the time to evaluate their approach.

Mentally, how are they motivating the team, and what can be done differently moving forward? From a physical standpoint, what can be changed schematically and personnel-wise to put Notre Dame in a better position to succeed? There is much work that needs to be done by all.

Miami is heading to South Bend, and the Irish can redeem themselves

I don't want to take any game for granted, but I feel strongly that Notre Dame should be able to handle Navy. After that, Miami heads to town, likely bringing with it the number-one ranking Notre Dame was so close to owning.

A win over the Hurricanes would flip the entire current Notre Dame narrative on its head. The Irish would be right back in great playoff position, have a win over a hated rival, and would renew faith in the Irish fan base.

In order for this upset to happen, though, Notre Dame must play much better than it did against BYU. The Irish must be locked in for all four quarters and take advantage of opportunities that present themselves, something that didn't happen against BYU.



The Miami game is a blessing, and Freeman-led Irish teams have a strong history of playing well following a disaster, and doing so this time could save the season.