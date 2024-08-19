Historical Statistic Suggests 2024 Could Be a Breakout Year for Notre Dame
Brett McMurphy taking a deep dive into national title history
Long-time college football writer Brett McMurphy tweeted a very interesting statistic recently in which he noted that since 2004, the college football national champion has started the year ranked in the top seven in the AP poll every year with only two outliers.
As coincidence would have it, the Irish sit exactly at number 7 to start 2024.
What can we learn from this chart? It suggests that the AP poll has a solid understanding of potential top-level competitors each year, given how frequently the eventual champion has been ranked in the top 7 - at least that's the hope for the Irish.
What this statistic cannot account for
While this historical tidbit may understandably get Irish fans excited in a way they haven't been since 1988, there is something this statistic cannot account for.
The new CFP format in which Notre Dame will have to beat four top 12 teams in a row to hoist the trophy. That's never had to be done before.
What are the odds the Irish crank out major bowl wins in a row when they haven't collected one such victory since the early 90s?
I'm certainly just as excited as anyone else is to see how Notre Dame fares in this new format but there's no doubt about it, the Irish will have to do something special to play for the national title.
First, just get in it and then let's see. It's a new era, and a new format - and a new Notre Dame.
