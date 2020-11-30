Former Notre Dame Star Will Fuller Suspended For The Remainder Of 2020

Former Notre Dame and current Houston Texans star receiver Will Fuller was suspended for the remainder of the 2020 season

Former Notre Dame and current Houston Texans star receiver Will Fuller has been suspended for the remainder of the 2020 season due to PED violation.

Fuller was given a six-game suspension, which means he'll miss the final five games of the 2020 season and the first game of the 2021 campaign.

The fifth-year wide receiver currently has 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which are career bests. He was coming off his best game of the season, hauling in six catches for 171 yards and two scores in a Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions.

Here is Fuller's response to the suspension, and what happened:

"Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances."

"As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."

