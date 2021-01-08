Colts Guard Quenton Nelson Named 2020 NFL All-Pro

Former Notre Dame star guard Quenton Nelson was named a NFL All-Pro for the third time in three years

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson earned National Football League All-Pro honors for the third time in his three-year career.

The former Notre Dame All-American has been one of the league's best blockers from the moment he first stepped on a NFL football field. He earned first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2018, and he's earned that honor in each of the two seasons that followed, including 2020.

Nelson and the Colts finished the chaotic 2020 season with an 11-5 record. They are preparing to play the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Indianapolis failed to make the playoffs in the three seasons prior to drafting Nelson with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Colts have now made the playoffs twice in Nelson's three seasons.

The other first-team All-Pro offensive linemen were Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin, Washington guard Brandon Scherff and Packers center Corey Linsley.

Nelson is the only former Notre Dame player to earn All-Pro honors this season.

