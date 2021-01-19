Quenton Nelson Named To PFWA All-NFL Team

For the third time in three years, Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson has been named to the All-NFL and All-AFC teams by the Football Writers Association of America. It continues what has thus far been a brilliant career by the former Notre Dame star blocker.

Nelson is the only holdover from the PFWA 2019 All-NFL team. He was joined on the first-team All-NFL squad by Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, and Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio and tackle Jack Conklin.

Nelson was the No. 6 overall draft pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft, which came a year after he earned unanimous All-American honors at Notre Dame. He quickly became one of the best blockers in the league. In his three seasons, Nelson has now earned three All-NFL honors from the PFWA, he's been a NFL All-Pro each season and he's been named to the Pro Bowl each season.

Former Notre Dame stars Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys) and Ronnie Stanley (Baltimore Ravens) have made the list in the past, but both battled injuries this season.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter