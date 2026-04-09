What is Notre Dame football like behind the scenes?



Yeah, we've all seen inside the locker room before but how about the deeper parts than that?

What is class really like for a Notre Dame football player?



How hard are the workouts that players go through?

The popular "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast, featuring former NFL linebacker Will Compton and offensive lineman Taylor Lewan was on site in South Bend this week and got to go behind the scenes in a way very few non-football players have.



The good thing about that is the show went above and beyond in documenting that access, and gives Notre Dame and college football fans alike a look behind the curtain.



Below are some of the best moments from their two days at Notre Dame.

Arrival at Notre Dame Stadium

The Boys have arrived to Notre Dame ☘️@NDFootball pic.twitter.com/AtV23QIDLS — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 7, 2026

The marketing folks associated with Notre Dame football have long understood the value of free national publicity and were certainly prepared for this visit.



As I always say with anything regarding Notre Dame football since Marcus Freeman was promoted to head coach, this is done with recruiting in mind and only helps promote the brand in a positive way to a massive audience, even if Lewan played football at rival Michigan.

Notre Dame Pregame Experience

Notre Dame had the team priest pull up and say a prayer with the boys 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wMHBI9GEyO — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 7, 2026

Compton and Lewan didn't get Father Nate Willis to lead their mock pregame prayer but I'm guessing the experience still sufficed. They then got to run out on the field and although there weren't almost 80,000 fans in attendance, the feeling still appeared pretty special for a couple of guys who played football at the highest level.

Will and Taylor get the full Notre Dame experience of walking out of the tunnel and onto the field 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8DL185XsHl — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 8, 2026

I know Lewan isn't Desmond Howard or Tom Brady when it comes to former Michigan stars, but if I saw a guy like Autry Denson or Mike McGlinchey slap the "GO BLUE" banner in Michigan Stadium, I can only imagine my Notre Dame loving heart would sting a bit.

Hoops at Marcus Freeman's House

What better way to spend an evening in the greater South Bend region than to stop by the house of the Notre Dame head coach and play Knockout in his own indoor gym?

Didn’t expect to be running knockout at Marcus Freeman’s house with him tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/XYpYoHiWdK — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 8, 2026

A few takeaways from this, specifically:



1. Marcus Freeman has the jump shot of every high school wrestler ever. That's not a knock, it's just a fact. Any basketball players ever played a pickup game that included a wrestler or two back in the day? Or a former wrestler recently? I promise you all of their jump shots look exactly like Freeman's.



2. Yeah, your own indoor basketball court would be beyond sick.



3. Having "CHOOSE HARD" painted on the wall is incredibly on brand.



4. CJ Carr sure sounds like he's exactly the kind of quarterback Notre Dame has long needed...

Taylor Lewan of @BussinWTB provided an update on the knockout games at Marcus Freeman's home on Tuesday night.



The winner shouldn't surprise anyone. pic.twitter.com/bIr0107hPq — Matt Freeman (@mattfreeman05_) April 8, 2026

Morning Workout Demands

The boys already under the standard… jewelry on, hats on, not 15 minutes early 😭 @NDFootball not playing around pic.twitter.com/M2ARzvZOgi — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 8, 2026

If you're not 15 minutes early, then you're late. There is being prompt and then there is being promptly prompt.

Receiving a Scholarship Offer to Play Football at Notre Dame

BREAKING: Will Compton just secured a FULL 4-year ride to Notre Dame Football ☘️



God is good pic.twitter.com/xmGavmjcVn — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 8, 2026

Will Compton played college football at Nebraska roughly 15 years ago. He's long complimented the Notre Dame football program and on Wednesday was able to receive an honorary football scholarship.



For reference, that's Notre Dame Associate Athletics Communications Director Kevin McMahon, Jr., giving the presentation after clearly doing his homework.

Sitting in Class at Notre Dame

Will & Taylor really went student before athlete pic.twitter.com/rkd13UFjFA — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 8, 2026

Even pretend football players at Notre Dame have to go to class, apparently.

Will Compton's 'Rudy' Moment at Notre Dame

Backs were against the wall and the boys GOT IT DONE, Rudy would be proud ☘️ @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/yRwrNfoOy9 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 8, 2026

Whether you're a listener to the podcast or not, Notre Dame taking a media outlet like this behind the scenes is only beneficial.



Would I like to see the local beat reporters get more access than they do, considering they're there each day covering this team? Certainly, but through the eyes of growing the brand, this is still a wise choice on Notre Dame's part.



Now I'm curious if there will be anyone else Notre Dame football opens the gates to this Spring.