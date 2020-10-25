Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week Eight

The Irish Breakdown Top 25 is updated after week eight action of college football. The weekend included a dominant Notre Dame victory and the return of the Big Ten. (Last week's ranking in parenthesis)

1. Clemson Tigers - 5-0 (1)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide - 5-0 (2)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes - 1-0 (NR)

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 5-0 (4)

5. Georgia Bulldogs - 3-1 (3)

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys - 4-0 (5)

7. Michigan Wolverines - 1-0 (NR)

8. Florida Gators - 2-1 (6)

9. Cincinnati Bearcats - 4-0 (9)

10. Texas A & M Aggies - 3-1 (10)

11. Wisconsin Badgers - 1-0 (NR)

12. North Carolina Tar Heels - 4-1 (11)

13. Miami Hurricanes - 5-1 (7)

14. Kansas State Wildcats - 4-1 (14)

15. BYU Cougars - 6-0 (13)

16. SMU Mustangs - 5-1 (8)

17. Memphis Tigers - 3-1 (20)

18. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers - 5-0 (18)

19. Liberty Flames - 6-0 (21)

20. Army Black Knights - 6-1 (19)

21. Boston College Eagles - 4-2 (23)

22. Wake Forest Demon Deacons - 3-2 (NR)

23. Louisiana Rajun Cajuns - 4-1 (22)

24. Iowa State Cyclones - 3-2 (15)

25. Oklahoma Sooners - 3-2 (NR)

Dropped Out: No. 12 Virginia Tech, No. 16 NC State, No. 17 West Virginia, No. 24 Marshall, No. 25 UAB

This is about resume, eye test and dominance over current opponents.

This Top 25 includes ONLY teams who have actually played. Yes, I am punishing the Big Ten and Pac 12 teams because they chose not to play. There are now some Big Ten teams in the ranking, but only those who were exceptionally impressive this weekend. The Big Ten list will likely grow if teams keep winning.

I will NOT include the Pac 12 at any point this season since they are only playing six games.

Each ranking will be based on that team’s entire resume up to that point, and won’t be a one-week snapshot that the AP and Coaches Polls tend to be. It is meant to be more like the College Football Playoff selection process, but with my view of where teams should rank.

