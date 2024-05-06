Jaiden Ausberry Is Looking For An Expanded Role In The Notre Dame Defense
Notre Dame may have found its Jack-of-all-trades this spring in linebacker Jaiden Ausberry. The rising sophomore flashed his dynamic athleticism and showed his versatility to the Fighting Irish coaching staff by playing a little bit of everywhere defensively.
"He's put himself in a position both physically and mentally where he makes us as a coaching staff stop the film and say, 'Alright, how do we implement and use this guy',” Notre Dame linebacker coach Max Bullough said of Ausberry. "That's because of the way he practices, because of the way that he's playing, because of what he's built himself up to in the weight room.
"We had the conversation where we've got to find a spot for this guy in that field,” Bullough continued. "Right now, to be honest, it's a few different spots, but he's done a great job with it.”
Ausberry’s primary position is Rover but he continued to open the eyes of the Irish coaching staff throughout the spring. He played some Will linebacker as well as nickel, including the “Aztec” position that DJ Brown played last year in the Irish “Spear” package for third and long situations.
"It's called the Aztec position,” Ausberry explained. "Where we’re in the box, but we’re also dropping in the post and really playing at all three levels. I really feel comfortable at it, which is good.”
The 6-2, 220-pound Baton Rouge native showed a high comfort level at all of those positions this spring. He expects that his all-around abilities will get him on the field with regularity this fall.
"I feel there’s a value in playing everything,” Ausberry remarked. "Because that's the best way to get on the field as fast as possible. Also, in high school, I played every position on defense, too. So, I wouldn't say it's really anything new. The only difference is you’re guarding better receivers, faster receivers, so I probably just have to get used to that. But I don't think it would be a problem.”
Ausberry played in five games during his true freshman season last fall. He played in four games during the regular season as well as the bowl game, meaning he preserves a redshirt season. He spent the majority of 2023 on the scout team, which came as a bit of a shock for the former consensus four-star recruit.
"He's a guy that was kind of pissed about scout team,” Bullough said earlier this spring. "(He) went home (after the season), regrouped, came back, had the light back in his eyes, you know what I mean? I’m excited for that stuff. The guys that I’ve worked with for a year and now let’s go do it again and see how much better we can do. That’s what fires me up.”
Ausberry admitted that he wasn't happy about being on the scout team, but he also realized how it could make him better.
"At first, I was a little bit down. I really didn't expect it, but then I started to really embrace the role and take it as every rep is an opportunity, especially going against our offense," Ausberry said of his freshman year scout team experience. "Going against Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, Audric Estimé. Just really embracing that and trying to maximize my full potential going against them. So, as the season went on, I started to really maximize those reps, and it actually started to be really fun. I would always look forward to scout team, especially on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, because that's when we’d be in pads. So, I really always looked forward to it as the season went on last year.”
The game has slowed down for Ausberry after a year in Al Golden’s defensive system. He’s the same size as former Notre Dame Butkus Award winner and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He has studied Owusu-Koramoah’s film and plans to emulate his game with his own play.
"I watch him a lot,” said Ausberry. "That’s who I try to model my game after. When I was getting recruited, I would always look at his film and see how he played. That was their pitch to me. So you know, I'm really starting to fill into that role.”
If Ausberry can play anything like the former Notre Dame All-American he'll become a disruptive force in an Irish defense that should be one of the nation's best groups in 2024.
