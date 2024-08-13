Joel Klatt Compares Notre Dame To 2023 CFP Darling Washington
Notre Dame: The outlier team that just plays consistently strong football
Washington was certainly well-deserving of making the College Football Playoff in 2023 as it made a run at Michigan for the CFP title. That being said it wasn't the most consistent team going.
It didn't feature the type of rosters Ohio State and Georgia boast with five-star talent in every direction.
But it won anyway and kept winning with that deep CFP run powered by an exciting offense. The defense wasn't always great, but it played tough and kept the team within striking distance in each game.
Can this be Notre Dame's story in 2024?
The Schedule is Beneficial, but Notre Dame's Path is Much Harder Than Washington's Was
In his monologue, Joel Klatt hammers home a point about how favorable Notre Dame's schedule is, featuring only our true road games, one to start the year (Texas A&M), one to end the year (USC), and Georgia Tech and Purdue in the middle.
Where Notre Dame's path will diverge from Washington's has to do with the CFP field. Rather than needing to win two games to win the championship like the Huskies were asked to do - and came up just short - the Irish will have to win four in a row.
It's a tough ask for a program that hasn't won a major bowl game in three decades to win four in about six weeks.
The 2024 Notre Dame defense will be better than 2023 Washington's, and the 2023 Husky offense was stronger than the 2024 Irish O will be, but ...
It would be more fun if Notre Dame was the new Michigan.
