Joel Klatt Reveals His Favorite Place in All of College Football
Few people in the world of college football have a job quite like Joel Klatt of Fox Sports. The veteran college football analyst is part of Fox's broadcast team for the Big Noon Kickoff each Saturday in the fall, usually featuring the biggest game on the Big Ten or Big 12 slate.
Couple that with being a former quarterback at Colorado, and Klatt is someone who has seen loads of what college football has to offer up close. Of all the places Klatt has played at, visited, or done a game from though, there is one place in all of college football that stands above the rest to him.
"I've got to tell you, and I didn't want to tell you before you sat down." Klatt said recently to start an interview with Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman, "This is my singular favorite spot in all of college football - this is the locker room at Notre Dame Stadium."
Klatt spoke to Notre Dame's incredible history, but also how it blends that with being a modern, five-star program.
"It's incredible...mixing the old with the new and going out the door and down the tunnel and all the history, yet it's a modern program that's excelling." Klatt added, "All of that, I walk into this building and it is quintessential college football."
Klatt works closely at Fox with legendary Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, and despite Quinn's All-American boy feel, Klatt still finds a way to truly appreciate the university and football stadium.
"This is a special place," Klatt continued, "We work with Brady Quinn, and he was so good and he's so handsome, like you just want to hate Brady Quinn. And Colorado, where I played, played Notre Dame in a national championship game in the Orange Bowl, so when I first came here, I was like 'I don't want to like Notre Dame.'"
"We got here a couple years ago right before the Wisconsin game (2021)...we came in to do some interviews and production meetings before the game in Chicago and I'm walking around and I'm kind of like, 'This isn't that cool,' and then we go to the Grotto and go to the Basilica, we come here and we walk in the locker room and out on the field and I was so mad because I was like 'Dang it, this place is awesome!'"
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Anyone who has been to a game at Notre Dame can tell you about the experience. There are a ton of environments that I have experienced and enjoyed but few come anywhere near blending the old with the new like Notre Dame does.
Freeman was all over that at the start of the interview with Klatt, and I would guess at least one of the quotes from Klatt praising the Notre Dame environment will soon be added to recruiting packages, especially considering it came from one of the biggest voices associated with the Big Ten.