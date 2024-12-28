Irish Breakdown

Kirby Smart Breaks Down Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman Before Sugar Bowl Clash

Notre Dame has never beat Georgia in three all-time meetings

Georgia coach Kirby Smart takes the field with his team before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
When Notre Dame and Georgia meet in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day night, it'll be a battle built on physicality.

Georgia has been the short list of teams being the standard in college football in recent years, winning national championships in both 2021 and 2022. The Bulldogs are fresh off an SEC Championship and the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Kirby Smart has led Georgia since 2016 took the Georgia program from being a very successful one to a downright great one. Smart spent time this week discussing Notre Dame's physicality and Marcus Freeman's fast rise in the coaching ranks.

Kirby Smart on Notre Dame vs. Georgia Matchups in 2017 and 2019

Kirby Smart leads the Georgia football team out at Notre Dame in 2017
“I don't remember them as a team; the games, obviously stand out,” Smart said. “Both one score, fourth quarter, really physical games. You know, (the) physicality, I see when I watch Notre Dame play is pretty incredible. On both lines of scrimmage. The way they play, the style of play they have.”

Kirby Smart Scouts Notre Dame Football Team Ahead of Sugar Bowl

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard and head coach Marcus Freeman during a College Football Playoff win over Indian
"...this is a really good, solid, fundamentally‑sound, don't beat themselves, play good defense, great defense, and really physical on the lines of scrimmage, and they got a really athletic quarterback,” Smart said of Notre Dame's Riley Leonard. “There's a reason why they're at the point in the season that they're at."

Kirby Smart on Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman

Marcus Freeman celebrates after coaching Notre Dame to a College Football Playoff victory over Indian
“He's an up‑and‑coming riser for a long time,” Smart said. “And to get that job, I mean, the national exposure, the national brand of Notre Dame is really incredible. And for him to take that over at that age, manage that, and have success and really go through some tough times. I mean, doesn't come without criticism to be a head coach, but to do it at that age at Notre Dame is pretty special. And he's obviously done a great job. He's got great presence and command about him.”

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Latest Betting Odds

Notre Dame celebrates a touchdown against Indiana in the College Football Playof
Latest Sugar Bowl betting odds courtesy of FanDuel:

Point spread: Georgia -1.5
Total: 44.5
MoneyLine: Georgia -128, Notre Dame +106

