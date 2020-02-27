IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Bryan Driskell

The on-field portion of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine begins on Thursday afternoon. Irish Breakdown will bring you the latest results, analysis and updates regarding all nine former Notre Dame players at the combine. 

This thread will continue to be updated, so stay locked in and keep coming back to this thread. Also, leave any questions, comments or analysis you have in the comments section below.

Here is the schedule:

Thursday: Wide Receivers, Tight Ends and Quarterbacks
Friday: Offensive Line, Running Backs
Saturday: Defensive Line, Linebackers
Sunday: Safeties, Cornerbacks

4:36 PM - Dayton's Adam Trautman ran a 4.80 on his second attempt. Kmet should distance himself a bit from Trautman with those 40 times.

4:32 PM - On Kmet - With two consistent 40-yard dash times around the 4.70 mark he certainly improved his draft stock. His times are as good or better than any tight end in consideration for the top spot, with the exception of Okwuegbunam. 

But Kmet is much bigger than most of the TE's in the discussion, and the only TE that I've seen listed ahead of Kmet with equal size is Trautman, who ran a 4.79 on his first attempt.

Very good start to the on-field workouts for Kmet.

4:30 PM - Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam ran a 4.50 on his second attempt.

4:28 PM - On his second 40-yard dash Cole Kmet ran a 4.71 according to NFL Network. Two good times for Kmet.

4:25 PM - Washington TE Hunter Bryant ran a 4.77 on his second 40-time. Purdue's Brycen Hopkins ran a 4.75 on his second run.

4:21 PM - Another contender for TE1 is Adam Trautman from Dayton, who is similar to Kmet in size. He ran a 4.79 in his first attempt.

4:19 PM - On Kmet - If he can stay at the listed time or even improve it you can bet his stock is going to rise in the minds of many teams. Some have questioned his explosiveness, which I personally think is a bit misguided. Kmet can run for his size, and being in the 4.6 range is HUGE for him.

Remember, Tyler Eifert ran a 4.68. Kyle Rudolph ran a 4.78 at the Notre Dame Pro Day.

4:18 PM - LSU TE Stephen Sullivan ran a 4.66 at 248 pounds. 

4:16 PM - Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam ran a listed 4.49 on the NFL Network, but NFL.com lists him at 4.59.

4:14 PM - NFL.com is listing Kmet's first 40-time at 4.67, which would be tremendous if it sticks.

4:12 PM - Cole Kmet's first 40-time was unofficially a 4.70, which is a strong time for Kmet. Kmet basically out-ran guys 15+ pounds lighter than him in the first round of 40-yard dash attempts.

4:11 PM - TE Brycen Hopkins of Purdue ran a 4.67 in his first attempt. 

4:09 PM - Another TE in competition for TE1 is Hunter Bryant from Washington. He measured in at 6-2 1/8 and 248 pounds. He ran a 4.75, which is slower than expected.

4:08 PM - One of the tight ends in competition with Cole Kmet at tight end is Harrison Bryant from Florida Atlantic. He ran a 4.74 in his first attempt.

3:54 PM - A reminder that WR Chris Finke will participate in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump but that is likely it. Finke injured his hamstring at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He can jump and run in a straight line but the lateral moves and change of direction drills won't come until the Notre Dame Pro Day in March.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments (5)
No. 1-3
JM0123
JM0123

I have been saying all along Albert O. will be the 1st TE taken. That time is very impressive

Brian Smith
Brian Smith

Kmet is a first round talent

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Thing about Kmet's time is he was the biggest TE in this draft class, at least of the guys at the combine. He was one of only 2 TE's over 260 pounds, yet had one of the fastest 40 times, and he did it twice. That's huge.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TJ Gibbs Knocks Down Last Second Shot To Beat Boston College

Notre Dame overcame a poor offensive night to earn a much-needed last second victory over Boston College.

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Combine Reaction: Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet and Chris Finke Weigh In

Going over results for Chase Claypool, Chris Finke and Cole Kmet and what those results mean for the former Notre Dame standouts

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool Poised To Make A Statement At The Combine

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool is set to make a statement during on-field workouts and testing at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Bryan Driskell

Combine Reaction: Notre Dame Dnds Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara Impress At Weigh Ins

Notre Dame ends Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara both stood out with their measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Defensive Tackle

Breaking down the defensive tackle depth chart for Notre Dame heading into spring practice

Bryan Driskell

by

Goirish92

Notre Dame Blasts Miami To Earn Second Straight Victory

Facing a must-win situation the Fighting Irish gave the home crowd a shot, dominating the Hurricanes.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

VIDEO: Notre Dame RB Tony Jones Jr. On Matt Balis, Quenton Nelson And Turning The Program Around

Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. talked about how his class, and strength coach Matt Balis, turned the Irish program around

Bryan Driskell

VIDEO: Notre Dame Football RB Tony Jones Talks Game, Combine, NFL Decision

Former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. talked about his game, the combine and his decision to declare for the NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Faces Another Crucial Test At Boston College

The Fighting Irish will look for payback against Boston College as Notre Dame looks to continue climbing back into the NCAA tournament conversation.

Bryan Driskell

VIDEO: Chris Finke Talks Notre Dame Football, Growth, Combine

Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke talked about a number of topics at the NFL Scouting Combine

Bryan Driskell