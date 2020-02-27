The on-field portion of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine begins on Thursday afternoon. Irish Breakdown will bring you the latest results, analysis and updates regarding all nine former Notre Dame players at the combine.

This thread will continue to be updated, so stay locked in and keep coming back to this thread. Also, leave any questions, comments or analysis you have in the comments section below.

Here is the schedule:

Thursday: Wide Receivers, Tight Ends and Quarterbacks

Friday: Offensive Line, Running Backs

Saturday: Defensive Line, Linebackers

Sunday: Safeties, Cornerbacks

4:36 PM - Dayton's Adam Trautman ran a 4.80 on his second attempt. Kmet should distance himself a bit from Trautman with those 40 times.

4:32 PM - On Kmet - With two consistent 40-yard dash times around the 4.70 mark he certainly improved his draft stock. His times are as good or better than any tight end in consideration for the top spot, with the exception of Okwuegbunam.

But Kmet is much bigger than most of the TE's in the discussion, and the only TE that I've seen listed ahead of Kmet with equal size is Trautman, who ran a 4.79 on his first attempt.

Very good start to the on-field workouts for Kmet.

4:30 PM - Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam ran a 4.50 on his second attempt.

4:28 PM - On his second 40-yard dash Cole Kmet ran a 4.71 according to NFL Network. Two good times for Kmet.

4:25 PM - Washington TE Hunter Bryant ran a 4.77 on his second 40-time. Purdue's Brycen Hopkins ran a 4.75 on his second run.

4:21 PM - Another contender for TE1 is Adam Trautman from Dayton, who is similar to Kmet in size. He ran a 4.79 in his first attempt.

4:19 PM - On Kmet - If he can stay at the listed time or even improve it you can bet his stock is going to rise in the minds of many teams. Some have questioned his explosiveness, which I personally think is a bit misguided. Kmet can run for his size, and being in the 4.6 range is HUGE for him.

Remember, Tyler Eifert ran a 4.68. Kyle Rudolph ran a 4.78 at the Notre Dame Pro Day.

4:18 PM - LSU TE Stephen Sullivan ran a 4.66 at 248 pounds.

4:16 PM - Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam ran a listed 4.49 on the NFL Network, but NFL.com lists him at 4.59.

4:14 PM - NFL.com is listing Kmet's first 40-time at 4.67, which would be tremendous if it sticks.

4:12 PM - Cole Kmet's first 40-time was unofficially a 4.70, which is a strong time for Kmet. Kmet basically out-ran guys 15+ pounds lighter than him in the first round of 40-yard dash attempts.

4:11 PM - TE Brycen Hopkins of Purdue ran a 4.67 in his first attempt.

4:09 PM - Another TE in competition for TE1 is Hunter Bryant from Washington. He measured in at 6-2 1/8 and 248 pounds. He ran a 4.75, which is slower than expected.

4:08 PM - One of the tight ends in competition with Cole Kmet at tight end is Harrison Bryant from Florida Atlantic. He ran a 4.74 in his first attempt.

3:54 PM - A reminder that WR Chris Finke will participate in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump but that is likely it. Finke injured his hamstring at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He can jump and run in a straight line but the lateral moves and change of direction drills won't come until the Notre Dame Pro Day in March.