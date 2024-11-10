Live Score Updates: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles
Bon Jovi Gets You Ready for Notre Dame vs. Florida State
Let's hope Notre Dame isn't only living on a prayer in a few hours.
Notre Dame Football Injury Update for Florida State
Notre Dame Football PR announced before the game that the Irish will be without defensive lineman Loghan Thomas. The freshman suffered a hamstring injury in Notre Dame's last game, a 51-14 victory over Navy two weeks ago.
No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Florida State
Notre Dame looks to take another step towards the College Football Playoff on Saturday night as it plays host to Florida State. The Seminoles were supposed to be Notre Dame's biggest home opponent of the 2024 season before the year. Instead they have flopped to a 1-7 season and are college football's biggest disappointment.
Can Notre Dame earn some style points on a week that has already seen No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Miami fall?
Follow along below for more updates. Newest updates are at the top of the article.