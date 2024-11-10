Irish Breakdown

Live Score Updates: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles

No. 10 Notre Dame looks to take another step towards the College Football Playoff as it hosts Florida State on Saturday night. Follow along for live score updates throughout the game.

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame head coach greets fans as he walks into the stadium before a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend.
/ MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bon Jovi Gets You Ready for Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Let's hope Notre Dame isn't only living on a prayer in a few hours.

Notre Dame Football Injury Update for Florida State

Notre Dame Football PR announced before the game that the Irish will be without defensive lineman Loghan Thomas. The freshman suffered a hamstring injury in Notre Dame's last game, a 51-14 victory over Navy two weeks ago.

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Notre Dame looks to take another step towards the College Football Playoff on Saturday night as it plays host to Florida State. The Seminoles were supposed to be Notre Dame's biggest home opponent of the 2024 season before the year. Instead they have flopped to a 1-7 season and are college football's biggest disappointment.

Can Notre Dame earn some style points on a week that has already seen No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Miami fall?

Follow along below for more updates. Newest updates are at the top of the article.

