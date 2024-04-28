Looking Ahead At Notre Dame's 2025 Draft Prospects - Defense Edition
The 2024 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror, so it's time to look ahead at the 2025 Draft. Notre Dame has plenty of players that could end up hearing their name called next season. In fact, the Irish could have one of their best draft classes in quite some time. The 2024 season will have a major say in that, but if things go well for Notre Dame the draft could be a busy one for its players.
For the Notre Dame defense it has a chance to be a historic draft class. Notre Dame will be counting in some younger players at key spots in 2024, but overall the defense is extremely experienced throughout. If the unit can repeat its 2023 success it will have a chance to put at least a half dozen players into next year's NFL Draft.
Let's take a look at the potential 2025 NFL Draft prospects, with a look at the defensive board.
SENIORS
DT HOWARD CROSS III - Cross turned down a chance at the NFL to return for a 6th season at Notre Dame, and his return was huge for the Irish defense. He was outstanding in 2023, showing the ability to be a disruptive pass rusher. Cross also improved his ability to hold up against the run. If he can build on that in 2024 he'll have a great chance to hear his name called in the 2025 Draft. Sporting News, Athlon Sports and PFF all have Cross listed as a Top 50 prospect for next year's class, and both SN and Athlon have him as a Top 25 prospect. I have a hard time seeing Cross going that high, but another strong season and he'll have a great chance to get picked somewhere.
DT RYLIE MILLS - Mills is the most intriguing prospect on the board for Notre Dame in the 2025 cycle, on either side of the ball. He has great size (6-5, 297) and he's an athletic defender. He was once on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" for his testing and GPS numbers. Mills had a good season in 2023 and showed an improved ability to rush the passer. He and Cross were the only P5 tandem last year to rank in the Top 25 in both pressures and run stops. Mills has some very impressive film at times, but his production doesn't match his talent. That will be the key for him in 2024, and if Mills can get his production to match his tools he'll have a big final season and shoot up draft boards.
DE RJ OBEN - It wouldn't have been a huge surprise to see Oben head to the NFL after his fifth season at Duke, but he decided to transfer to Notre Dame instead. That paid off for Javontae Jean-Baptiste, who went from a lightly used backup to Ohio State to a draft pick after one season at Notre Dame. Oben was a far more productive player at Duke than Jean-Baptiste was at Ohio State. Oben has shown himself to be a quality edge rusher, but he'll be asked to be more of a dual-threat player for the Irish, and if he can answer that challenge he'll show the kind of all-around game he needs in order to work himself into next year's draft.
DE JORDAN BOTELHO - This is the biggest enigma on the roster for Notre Dame. I could point out a few games where Botelho absolutely showed himself to be a NFL caliber player. His athleticism and ability to thrive on special teams could make him an intriguing prospect, but Botelho's tendency to disappear for long stretches makes him a frustrating player to evaluate. Right now I don't see Botelho being a NFL Draft pick, but I also think he could work himself into one. It's simple for Botelho, be consistency and enhance the pass rushing repertoire. If he can do that he'll be a key figure on the Irish defense and put himself in position to climb up draft boards if he can also test well.
LB JACK KISER - Kiser is another veteran 6th year player for the Notre Dame defense. He'll have a ton of experience and film for scouts to evaluate, and his overall career production will be impressive as well. Kiser is also a big time special teams weapon. After watching Marist Liufau and JD Bertrand go in rounds three and five, respectively, my optimism about Kiser getting picked in 2025 took a jump up. Kiser is a very athletic player and I expect him to test well, which will help boost his resume. If he can prove himself capable of being a full-time inside backer in 2024 he'll be an intriguing player for NFL teams that are looking for a linebacker and special teams standout.
S XAVIER WATTS - Watts earned unanimous All-American honors in 2023, but he chose to return for a fifth and final season, which was huge for the Irish defense. Watts has some team goals he wants to accomplish, and that played into his return, but he also knows his game needs to grow. Now going into his second full season as a safety, Watts needs to show he can add sound, consistent play to his playmaking ability. Barring injury there is no doubt that Watts will get selected next year. Jumping into the top two rounds will require him to continue improving his ability in man coverage and become a more consistent tackler. His testing numbers will also play a role in where he falls in next year's draft by answering any questions scouts and teams have about his athleticism.
S ROD HEARD III - Heard played Nickel and cornerback during his Northwestern career, but he'll move back to safety at Notre Dame. This move could be huge for Heard if he can make a smooth transition. His skillset better profiles at safety, and if he can put a full season of productive play on tape it will boost his draft stock. Playing in Al Golden's NFL style defense will help him, and if he can test well to go with it I could see him hearing his name called next year.
NB JORDAN CLARK - I don't see Clark as being a draftable player and view his final season going much like that of Thomas Harper. He'll be a key part of the Irish defense, Irish fans will be glad he transferred, but he won't hear his name called during the draft weekend. Having a father who played in the NFL could help him from the standpoint of getting the nod if team's are torn between two players, but right now I see him being more of an undrafted free agent. Now, if Clark has a big year, improves his cover skills and tests well we could look back on this prediction and say, "Hey, you were wrong about that one."
UNDERCLASSMEN
CB BENJAMIN MORRISON - Right now there is no question about who the best draft prospect is for Notre Dame. Morrison is getting a lot of first round projections in the early mock drafts, including some that have him in the Top 10. Now, mock drafts don't mean anything to NFL teams, but it shows the perception for Morrison. He's been a brilliant cover man his first two seasons, including thriving in matchups against a number of high draft picks. NFL teams will likely be impressed by how well he performed against Marvin Harrison Jr. this past season. Morrison is long, he's a silky smooth athlete and his football IQ is exceptional. Playing in Golden's man heavy defense also boosts his profile. The key for Morrison will be getting his shoulder healthy and testing well. If he runs well enough at the Combine I could absolutely see Morrison becoming Notre Dame's first cornerback taken in the first round since Tom Carter back in 1993.
LB JAYLEN SNEED - This isn't likely as of right now, but Sneed is a player to at least keep an eye on. If he can earn a heavy role in the Notre Dame defense and produce I wouldn't be surprised to see Sneed at least consider leaving early. His athleticism is top notch, and extra time isn't going to make him bigger. I think Sneed needs a couple more years to really work himself into being top draft prospect, but he's at least worth keeping an eye on if he can have a breakout.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook