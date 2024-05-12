ESPN: Wide Receiver Is The Biggest Remaining Question For Notre Dame
Notre Dame enters the season as the No. 5 team in the country on the early ESPN Top 25 rankings, although that could change slightly by the time we get to the fall. Expectations are certainly high in South Bend, but there are still question marks surrounding the Irish program, and that is true for every team in the country.
How well those teams answer those questions will go a long way towards determining success this season. For Notre Dame, ESPN believes that the wide receiver position is the biggest question mark, and the thing that could keep the Irish from reaching their full potential this season.
"The Irish haven't had a receiver with 500 yards since 2021, and even those days weren't full of elite talent. Since Chase Claypool departed after the 2019 season, it has been more of a patchwork corps, often more reliant on tight ends for big plays. Can this year be different?
"The Irish believe this could finally be the breakout season for Jayden Thomas, and they added two potential impact transfers in Kris Mitchell (FIU) and Beaux Collins (Clemson). Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison each showed some flashes as freshmen last year, too, so there's ample hope their development continues. It's a group with great potential, but Notre Dame has heard that story before." - David Hale, ESPN
This is a very fair analysis of where things stand with wide receiver play for Notre Dame. It hasn't been strong in years, and there are plenty of questions that this current group must answer. As the article stated, there is potential with this group, but it must come together. Can the transfers make the same impact at Notre Dame that they had at their previous schools? Can the talented sophomores Greathouse and Faison (and throw KK Smith in there), and the incoming freshman provide impact play?
Those are certainly questions that Notre Dame will have to answer in 2024, but the good news is the depth and overall talent at the position is as good as its been in years.
