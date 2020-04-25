Los Angeles Chargers Draft Safety Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted former Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Gilman was chosen with the 186th overall pick.

Gilman becomes the third defensive back from the 2018 secondary to be drafted, joining teammates Julian Love (2019, NY Giants) and Troy Pride Jr. (2020, Carolina Panthers).

The Hawaii native began his career at Navy, where he made 76 tackles and five tackles for loss as a freshman. After transferring to Notre Dame, Gilman stepped into the lineup and was an integral part of the 2018 defense.

Gilman was second on the Irish defense with 94 tackles during that season, and he added five pass break ups and two interceptions. He had a knack for making big plays in big moments, and his leadership on the back end was instrumental in Notre Dame having a Top 10 pass defense each of the last two seasons.

Gilman was named an All-American by Pro Football Focus following the 2018 season.

As a senior he racked up 74 tackles and three more tackles for loss. In just two seasons in a Notre Dame uniform, Gilman racked up 168 tackles, broke up seven passes and picked off three more throws.

Gilman is the third starter from the 2018 defense to be drafted by the Chargers, who took defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (first round) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (fourth round) in last year's draft.

