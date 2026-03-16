Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz died earlier this month at the age of 89 and on Sunday night and Monday, had his memorial services held at the University of Notre Dame.



The University held a visitation on Sunday night and Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, as Mother Nature herself had one final joke for the often comedic Holtz.

As you would expect, some of the biggest surviving names in the history of Notre Dame football were in attendance, as well as some of the bigger names in the sport.



Below are different posts to social media over Sunday and Monday as the national championship-winning head coach and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient was remembered on Notre Dame's campus.

Grotto Lights up to Honor Lou Holtz

God rest Coach 🙏🏼

Notre Dame Our Mother, pray for us 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cr9L7D26pw — Holtz's Heroes Foundation (@HoltzHeroes) March 15, 2026

Few and far between have been as beloved by the Notre Dame community as Holtz.

Former Players Gather to Honor Lou Holtz

Former Players Speak About Lou Holtz

“If there was a transfer portal 40 years ago, we all would have transferred that day.”



It wasn’t always warm and fuzzes to play for Lou Holtz.



That toughness led to greatness for them as players and people says former Holtz players Chris Zorich, Shawn Wooden and Corny Southall. pic.twitter.com/ullDVmzEo1 — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) March 16, 2026

This video is a perfect example of what I don't love about college sports today. You see players discussing getting dealt a new head coach, and how if it were today that many would have transferred. Instead, you see what sticking around got those guys.

Former Notre Dame President John Jenkins Gives Eulogy for Holtz

Holtz Family Enters Sacred Heart Basilica

Lou Holtz’s family processes into the Basilica of the Sacred Heart with Holtz’s casket.



The Funeral Mass can be live streamed here: https://t.co/EICdNngInM pic.twitter.com/Okl2E6p6Fe — Irish Illustrated (@irishillustratd) March 16, 2026

Alma Mater Starts Holtz Funeral Procession

One last Alma Mater for Coach



Love thee ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ArEOp1pW4L — University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) March 16, 2026

A fitting touch for Holtz, as many may have loved Notre Dame during their lives as much as he did, but nobody did so more.

Holtz Procession Down Notre Dame Avenue

There’s something serene about snowfall during the funeral procession of legendary Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz.



Holtz did anything for his players. Today, his players walked down Notre Dame Avenue for him in quintessential South Bend conditions.



Just feels right. RIP. pic.twitter.com/t0uvuHy3kC — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 16, 2026

The weather was certainly fitting for the man who won 100 games as Notre Dame's head coach. Also fitting were the far more than 100 former players that made the walk on a snowy day in South Bend.

Former ESPN Colleague Rece Davis Attends

ESPN’s Rece Davis (r), former studio colleague of the late Lou Holtz, pays his respects with a snowy walk down #NotreDame Avenue. pic.twitter.com/BVbfv02ONv — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) March 16, 2026

Davis was the host of the iconic College Football Final on ESPN, that Holtz served as an analyst with Mark May on. Davis has talked about his friendship with Holtz aside from work for years.

Marcus Freeman and Brian Kelly Both Attend Holtz Services

Lou Holtz’s funeral service has begun at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Marcus Freeman and Brian Kelly are in attendance. @SBTribune @AustinRHough @MikeBerardino @tnoieNDI @SBTsports pic.twitter.com/JW8U1OZrdA — Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) March 16, 2026

Freeman and Holtz's relationship has been well documented.



There will be people that have things to say about Kelly attending, but that's not what today is for. Instead of worrying about Kelly not writing letters back to Holtz, I think more about the story of how Holtz helped Kelly come up with the game plan to beat Army during the 2010 season.

Holtz's Football Legacy Remains on Full Display