LSU Head Coach and Brian Kelly and Greg Brooks, Jr. Timeline
Brian Kelly is a name that will always be associated with Notre Dame.
No head football coach won more games than Kelly did in his 12 seasons as the Irish head man, and nobody has ever made such a dramatic exit.
For those reasons - and several others - whenever Kelly is in the news, a large amount of Notre Dame fans will always take a peek at what's happening.
That's certainly again the case down at LSU.
LSU Captain Greg Brooks, Jr.'s Health Battle - Dating Back to 2023
Entering the 2023 college football season, Greg Brooks, Jr. was to be a big part of LSU's football team. The safety was a captain and had hopes of reaching the NFL. Unfortunately, those dreams came crashing down as Brooks fell ill in what would later be diagnosed as a brain tumor.
Brooks and his father spoke about what happened and alleged how little support Brian Kelly and the LSU staff gave during an interview with former New York Giants star Michael Strahan on Good Morning America this week. See that piece in full below.
Brian Kelly Responds to Greg Brooks, Jr. and Family's Criticism - Feb. 5, 2025
Kelly met the media in Baton Rouge on Wednesday. To begin his press conference, he made a statement regarding the claims that Brooks and his father made on Good Morning America. See that statement below.
There will be more that comes with this as the lawsuit continues. For more on it follow along at LSU Tigers On SI.