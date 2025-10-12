Marcus Freeman Addresses Missed Calls Against Notre Dame in NC State Game
Another week has come and gone for Notre Dame and it's brought more controversy with it. No, it didn't come down to a questionable final play like it did back in September against Texas A&M, but another Notre Dame game was impacted Saturday by the officials.
Controversial calls in the first half helped extend an NC State drive that had appeared to be stopped, while just moments later, a seemingly clear Notre Dame interception was overturned and the ball returned to the Wolfpack.
The crowd at Notre Dame Stadium was in disbelief, being about as vocal as one has heard it be towards the officials. However, following the game, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman opted to take the high road regarding the calls.
Marcus Freeman Addresses Controversial Calls vs. NC State
After the game, Marcus Freeman was asked in a creative way about some of the controversial calls that went against Notre Dame. He wasn't asked his thoughts on the calls, but instead how the process goes for having calls reviewed after the game, since Notre Dame isn't an ACC member school. Here is how the Notre Dame head coach answered:
Yeah, every Sunday you can -- I think Sunday or Monday you can submit clips in if you want clarification or you disagree with a call, and they'll give you a review.
We do it every week. It's an every-week thing. It's just trying to -- more than anything, get clarification on what you saw, why you saw it, how you're going to call it, and so that's all it is. They didn't have enough evidence to overturn a call or confirm a couple calls.
Again, same as last week; they've got a job to do. I can be upset if I want, but I've got to worry about how is this team going to continuously get better.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
I wrote about it this week and it applies again tonight: Marcus Freeman doesn't make excuses. In a world where college football coaches constantly complain about the travel of their teams and seem to think officials are out to get them, Freeman takes the high road and just looks to challenge his players and staff to be better themselves.
Personally, I see the officiating issues as being an epidemic across all sports. In a world where the slightest missed call gets ridiculed on social media for days on end, it takes a special kind of person to actually want to be an official at almost any level.
I don't look at some of the controversial calls that have gone against Notre Dame as being biased against Notre Dame. I instead look at it as officiating taking a hit in recent years, and these missed calls being a byproduct of that.