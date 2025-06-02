Marcus Freeman Rises Up The College Football Coaching Ranks
Freeman lands just outside the top five starting 2025
CBS Sports has recently released its list of top active college football coaches starting the 2025 football calendar. Notre Dame head man Marcus Freeman, off the back of a very successful 2024 campaign, checks in at number six.
Landing behind Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, Dabo Swinney, Steve Sarkisian, and Dan Lanning, Freeman is quickly garnering respect around the country off the back of his latest and most successful season as a head coach.
Who is Freeman listed ahead of? A very wide-ranging and interesting cast of familiar characters, such as Brian Kelly, Lincoln Riley, and James Franklin.
Should Freeman be ranked higher?
In response to this list, some Irish fans are wondering if Freeman should be ranked inside the top five. While my affinity for Marcus Freeman has been established many years prior to him landing the Irish head job, I have no issue with where he lands on this list.
I believe that unless a coach wins the national title, one great season doesn't prove enough consistency to warrant a spot in the top five. If Freeman can stack a couple or a few deep CFP runs, he will rightfully earn a spot in the top five.
CFP consistency is what Notre Dame is now after Marcus Freeman transitions from "new guy" to a head coach with experience and some skins on the wall. Will the Irish fall back in 2025 or demonstrate that they will be a CFP competitor yearly? Only time will tell.
