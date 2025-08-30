More Questions Than Answers When Notre Dame Deals With Miami?
Will CJ Carr deliver for Notre Dame, or will Miami's Beck steal the stage?
Notre Dame and Miami both enter their upcoming week one clash with some big questions to answer on the offensive side of the ball. For Notre Dame, there's no doubt that young CJ Carr has a big-time arm; that isn't the question.
The question is, how will he handle the pressure and intensity of his first start being in primetime in front of a loud, packed opposing house?
And for Carson Beck on the Miami side, how does he fare coming off arm surgery, which has limited his ramp-up time at Miami while the Canes simultaneously replace their top six pass catchers from 2024?
Whichever QB limits mistakes and gets the most support from his supporting cast is likely to be celebrating a 1-0 start to the new year.
Will the Notre Dame defense dominate as Miami rebuilds?
Notre Dame and Miami both have some key new faces defensively, regarding both players and coaches. While both sides have this in common, these defenses are starting from two very different places. ,
Chris Ash, Notre Dame's new DC has an interesting task on hand. Keeping a great thing great. Miami on the other hand, is looking for former Minnesota DC Corey Hetherman to come to Coral Gables and quickly turn around a lackluster defense that cost the Canes a playoff appearance late in 2024. The edge here should belong to Notre Dame.
Strength on strength: Notre Dame and Miami both feel good at offensive line
Notre Dame is known lovingly by the Irish fan base as "O line U". If ever there was a time it needs to be, it will be in Hard Rock Stadium against Miami.
The only way I foresee CJ Carr having a good night is if the Irish line can move the pile in the run game and provide CJ with time to make comfortable pass progressions and hassle-free deliveries.
On the Miami side, the offensive line is likely the Canes' best unit on either side of the football, led by 6 ' 9 340 lb tackle Markell Bell. This is one of the most important battles of the evening. Win the battle up front, likely win the ballgame!
One other thing to consider heading into this game is that Miami will be breaking in 19 transfer players. It's fair to ponder how "put together" the Hurricanes will be in their first game with so many new pieces and parts.
Both fan and media contingents are eager to see questions turn into answers, which they will. The question is which side likes the answers that are soon to be revealed.
For more Irish news & notes, follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC