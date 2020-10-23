Game Prediction: #14 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. #23 NC State Wolfpack

North Carolina's road loss at Florida State last week means there are just two undefeated teams left in the ACC, Clemson and Notre Dame. North Carolina hosts Notre Dame in late November, so there is still hope for the Tar Heels to stay on track for an ACC title bid.

For Notre Dame, it can handle its business by beating the Tar Heels on Nov. 27. Should the Irish drop that game they would need some help to get their spot in the title game. That means some of the one-loss teams need to drop another game, and the matchup of #23 NC State and #14 North Carolina is between a pair of one-loss teams.

This game will certainly pique the interest of the Irish Breakdown staff, so we decided to analyze the game and give our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: North Carolina 41, NC State 20

I actually feel kind of bad for NC State. Their offense looked a lot different with Devin Leary at quarterback, but he's now out with a broken leg. Bailey Hockman now takes back over after he was benched, and I don't have high hopes for the NC State offense.

To make matters worse, North Carolina is likely going to come into this game with an edge after dropping an embarrassing loss last weekend to Florida State. It's the perfect storm for the Tar Heels, and the worst-case scenario for the Wolfpack.

The hope for NC State is that the run defense its shown the last three games (101 yards per game) is better than what it was the first two games (231.5 yards per game). North Carolina likes to run the ball, and when its offense is balanced they are hard to beat. If NC State can make UNC one-dimensional it will have a chance, but I don't think they'll be able to do it.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: North Carolina 31, NC State 17

This one has all the hype of a huge ACC showdown. Two teams that are ranked and currently sit in the #3 position in the ACC standings, and in the hunt for that second spot with all the rights and privileges of playing Clemson in the title game. I do not think the actual game itself will live up to the hype.

NC State is a pretty solid team with a good rush attack but they are without their starting quarterback, Devin Leary, who broke his fibula against Duke. Bailey Hockman will take over as the starter, but the offense will clearly take a hit.

North Carolina was embarrassed last week against Florida State in the first half and dug themselves too big of a hole to climb out of in the second half. Quarterback Sam Howell can throw the ball all over the yard but they need to be able to run the ball as well. I think they will this week. I look for a motivated Tar Heel team to take it to NC State in this one.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 38, NC State 23

North Carolina is still a year away and the loss to Florida State wasn't all that surprising. They were not a top-five team, but they are talented. Sophomore Sam Howell is still a highly talented QB and they have a steady head coach at the helm. A UNC bounce back against a vulnerable NC State team is just what the Tar Heels needed.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 35, NC State 17

The Tar Heels were stunned last weekend, perhaps looking ahead to this rivalry game. UNC head coach Mack Brown is a good enough coach to get his team to forget the past and work on the present. I like North Carolina to impose its will in the trenches and get back to the basics. They need this win to get to where they want to get to where they want to go, and I think they get it.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 34, NC State 17

The Tar Heels are mad after their horrible performance at FSU. North Carolina State changed quarterbacks due to injury. That’s a bad combination for the Wolfpack.

Tar Heels control the game from start to finish, as quarterback Sam Howell throws two touchdowns in the win.

