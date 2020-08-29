2020 All-ACC Preseason Team - Offense

Notre Dame is prepared to kick off its first season in the ACC on September 12 when the Irish begin the 2020 season with Duke.

That means its time for me to generate my first-ever preseason All-ACC projection, beginning with the offense. Some of the players were named to the All-Opponent squad, but this list is comprised of the entire ACC, including Notre Dame.

There are some differences from the All-Opponent team as well. I went with three wide receivers in the All-Conference list and also was more position specific on the offensive line, going with two tackles, two guards and a center as opposed to just the five best overall linemen on the All-Opponent team.

Player of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Rookie of the Year: Chris Tyree, RB, Notre Dame

Coach of the Year: Scott Satterfield, Louisville

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jr., Clemson

Lawrence is 25-1 as a starter, has a national championship under his belt and has already passed for 6,945 yards and 66 touchdowns in just two seasons. He’s not only the best quarterback in the ACC, he’s the best quarterback in the country.

RB Travis Etienne, Sr., Clemson

Clemson has the nation’s best backfield, with Etienne fighting for best back in the country status after racking up 3,272 rushing yards (8.0 YPC) and 49 total touchdowns the last two seasons.

RB Javian Hawkins, Soph., Louisville

Hawkins had a monster freshman season, racking up 1,525 rushing yards (5.8 YPC) and nine scores. The redshirt sophomore is an electric runner that has tremendous feet and vision, and he’s tough for his size.

WR Tamorrion Terry, Jr., Florida State

Terry is arguably the most dynamic and dangerous wideout in the ACC, hauling in 60 passes for 1,188 yards last season. He has tremendous length (6-4, 210) and is a legit home run threat every time the ball is snapped. Terry can beat you deep or turn a short throw into a long score.

WR Dyami Brown, Jr., North Carolina

Brown is an extremely exciting wide receiver that racked up 51 catches for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall as a true sophomore. He’s got good size, he’s a savvy player, he can stretch the field and do damage after the catch, and he’s a tough pass catcher. Love his game.

WR TuTu Atwell, Jr., Louisville

Atwell is another diminutive weapon for the Cardinals, and he was incredibly productive last fall, hauling in 70 passes for 1,276 yards and 12 scores. Atwell is electric with the ball in his hands, and trying to defend him with man coverage is brutally challenging.

TE Brevin Jordan, Jr., Miami (Fla.)

If healthy, don’t be surprised if Notre Dame’s Tommy Tremble gives Jordan a run for his money, but the Hurricane tight end is the best player at the position heading into the season. Jordan is an athletic pass catcher that caught 35 passes for 495 yards last fall.

OT Liam Eichenberg, Sr., Notre Dame

Eichenberg is the best tackle in the league, and I don’t think it’s all that close. The Irish veteran did not allow a single sack last season, and when he’s on his game he can be dominant. If all he does is repeat his 2019 performance he’ll likely still be the league’s best tackle.

OT Robert Hainsey, Sr., Notre Dame

A case could be made for Clemson’s Jackson Carman or BC’s Tyler Vrabel, but I’m predicting a healthy breakout season for Hainsey. He’s been steady his entire career, but now a senior I expect Hainsey to continue his pass blocking dominance while improving his run game skills.

OG Zion Johnson, Sr., Boston College

Johnson often gets overlooked on a talented BC line, but he was quite good last season. He’s a strong run blocker that gave up just eight quarterback pressures last season and didn’t allow a single sack (per Pro Football Focus).

OG Bryce Hargrove, Sr., Pittsburgh

Hargrove barely beat out a couple of other quality guards, including Notre Dame’s Tommy Kraemer and Aaron Banks. It’s easy to overlook him because he’s beside Morrissey, and he must improve in the run game, but he’s a steady player.

C Jimmy Morrissey, Sr., Pittsburgh

Morrissey began his career as a walk-on, but he won the starting center job as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He was a third-team All-ACC pick in 2018 and a first-team pick in 2019. He’s clearly the best center in the league.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB Sam Howell, Soph., North Carolina

RB Michael Carter, Sr., North Carolina

RB David Bailey, Jr., Boston College

WR Dazz Newsome, Sr., North Carolina

WR Joseph Ngata, Soph., Clemson

WR Tre Turner, Jr., Virginia Tech

TE Tommy Tremble, Jr., Notre Dame

OT Jackson Carman, Jr., Clemson

OT Christian Darrisaw, Sr., Virginia Tech

OG Tommy Kraemer, Sr., Notre Dame

OG Navaughn Donaldson, Sr., Miami (Fla.)

C Jarrett Patterson, Jr., Notre Dame

