Notre Dame’s 2024 National Title Odds May Surprise You
Notre Dame fans are fiercely loyal. So much so that many of them genuinely feel and think that Notre Dame can and will win the national title entering every year.
They also bet as such, mostly with their heart over their heads.
But 2024 has a different feel to it and Irish fans aren't the only ones who like Notre Dame's chances to break a title drought that extends back to way, WAY back in 1988.
DraftKings has recently released their title odds, and according to them Notre Dame is the seventh most likely team to hoist the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy in early 2025.
Notre Dame Sits Amongst Some Heavy Company Atop the CFP Odds List
One of the most interesting details of the DraftKings odds chart is who's up higher.
Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss are all in the SEC or Big Ten, Notre Dame doesn't have to play any of them, and the closest team on the slate with decent national title odds is Florida State at +2800.
Michigan is also lower at +3500.
Another Way To View The Title Odds Chart Is Equally As Intriguing
While this chart directly depicts the title-winning odds, it's also interesting to think of it in terms of the expanded CFP 12 team field as well. These teams may have the best technical odds of winning the title, but will they all even make the playoff to begin with?
Technically, the answer is no, because a Group of Five school is guaranteed entry. Who will be in? Who will be left out and have a disappointing year?
Notre Dame can't be any higher than the 5 seed - conference champions only in the top four - but it should at least have a decent shot to pull if off.
Notre Dame Will Make a Deep College Football Playoff Run...
Notre Dame Football: Irish Join the 2024 College Football Preseason Elite
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.