Notre Dame's 2024 Football Schedule Set for Success: A Path to Victory
Notre Dame's schedules in the first two years of the Freeman era were two of the toughest in recent vintage. Not only just in terms of the teams faced, but also the spacing and timing of the matchups as well.
2023 featured eight straight games to open the year, travelled overseas, and it had a slew of primetime night games against high-level and often undefeated opponents. The 2024 slate appears to be much more favorable in terms of who Notre Dame plays and when.
Let's examine the details.
Texas A&M Week One Sneaks Up On Nobody
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M on Aug. 31st has been circled by everyone in college football since the game was put on the schedule years ago. It's a primetime Week One matchup to set the tone for both teams.
For both practical and perceptual reasons, it's bigger for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame. The team has all of training camp to focus on it. There are no surprises. It will be hot, it will be loud, and Notre Dame must be prepared for this moment as a top ten team.
It has weeks to be ready for this. Texas A&M is just getting going again under new head coach Mike Elko.
Louisville Isn't The Trap It Was Last Year
After the massive Week One matchup vs A&M, Notre Dame has games against Northern Illinois, Purdue, and Miami University o before its next "bigger game" opponent when Louisville comes to South Bend.
Unlike last year, this Irish team should be more well-rested and ready to greet the Cardinals.
There won't be taking Louisville's team lightly after last year's loss - it'll be a big moment for the Irish at home, but not anywhere near as huge as ...
Notre Dame vs Florida State Will Have Major CFP Implications
After the Louisville game, Notre Dame faces Stanford, Georgia Tech, and Navy before preparing to host heated historical rival Florida State for a night date in early November. Either the Noles or Irish will need this to make a big push for the new College Football Playoff, and maybe both of them will need it.
Not only will the Irish be coming off of a few seemingly manageable games heading into this, but they will also have the benefit of a bye to get ready.
West Coast Trip On Thanksgiving Weekend To Visit Familiar Foe
After the Florida State game, Notre Dame has matchups with Virginia and Army before heading to LA to square off with rival USC on Thanksgiving weekend - it's at the end of November this year. Will the playoff be on the line for one of these teams? Both of these teams?
Will USC head coach Lincoln Riley need this to get off the hot seat?
Notre Dame should be ready to pounce on the Trojans in LA, but if all goes well in the first 11 games, it might not need this. USC almost certainly will.
Timing Is Everything In Life, And Football
Notre Dame schedule's spacing is significantly more favorable than last year.
Notre Dame has time to physically and mentally ramp up for its biggest matchups in a way it couldn't last year. And it was costly to the tune of three brutal losses.
Timing matters. And Notre Dame may just time this schedule right down a path leading to a home CFP game in late December. The holiday gift all Irish fans have on their wish list.
