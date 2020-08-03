IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: ACC and Notre Dame Haters

Bryan Driskell

The Irish Breakdown podcast is back!!

Today's show dives into topic number one of Notre Dame joining the ACC, and that is the haters that have come out in recent months. Fans and "journalists" alike have had plenty to say about what should happen to Notre Dame in 2020, and we address those views, and why they are so wildly misguided.

Football analyst Vince DeDario joins me in this conversation, which uses facts and data to show why Notre Dame remained independent, why the notion of the Irish "playing by their own rules" is so ridiculous and why ACC commissioner John Swofford was so smart to handle Notre Dame the way he did.

Topics include Notre Dame's history as an independent, college football independence from a historical standpoint, Notre Dame's television money and what it means, why the ACC was smart to treat Notre Dame the way they did and why people pushing for Notre Dame to be "left out" were driven by emotion and not facts.

We also discuss how it's actually Notre Dame that benefits the most from the "sharing the money" conversation regarding the NBC contract compared to the ACC's current television deal.

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

sbf

CLASS IMPACT: RB Logan Diggs To Notre Dame

A look at what the commitment of 2021 RB Logan Diggs means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

StrongNTrue

Ranking Notre Dame's ACC Schedule: Top 5 Opponents In 2020

Breaking down and ranking the five best ACC opponents on the Notre Dame 2020 schedule

Bryan Driskell

RPalmeri

Notre Dame And ACC To Join Forces In 2020

Notre Dame will play a 10-game ACC schedule in 2020

Bryan Driskell

ndocd

Ranking Notre Dame's ACC Schedule: Beginning With Teams 6-10

I break down and rank Notre Dame's 2020 ACC opponents, beginning with the bottom five.

Bryan Driskell

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame CB Commit Ryan Barnes Putting In Work On The Recruiting Trail

Notre Dame cornerback commit Ryan Barnes has been an active recruiter since committing to the Irish

Mason Plummer

Mason Plummer

Notre Dame QB Ian Book Has A Number Of Intriguing ACC Matchups In 2020

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book must raise his play in 2020 against a schedule with several talented quarterbacks

RPalmeri

Notre Dame RB Commit Logan Diggs Just Scratching The Surface

Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs is just tapping into his full potential on and off the field

Nathan Erbach

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame Well Represented In NFL Top 100 Players List

Five former Notre Dame players were named among the Top 100 players in the NFL

Bryan Driskell

Brayden1228

PFF: Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg A Top Draft Prospect

The Notre Dame left tackle was ranked among the 50 best draft prospects for 2021

Bryan Driskell