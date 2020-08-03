PODCAST: ACC and Notre Dame Haters

The Irish Breakdown podcast is back!!

Today's show dives into topic number one of Notre Dame joining the ACC, and that is the haters that have come out in recent months. Fans and "journalists" alike have had plenty to say about what should happen to Notre Dame in 2020, and we address those views, and why they are so wildly misguided.

Football analyst Vince DeDario joins me in this conversation, which uses facts and data to show why Notre Dame remained independent, why the notion of the Irish "playing by their own rules" is so ridiculous and why ACC commissioner John Swofford was so smart to handle Notre Dame the way he did.

Topics include Notre Dame's history as an independent, college football independence from a historical standpoint, Notre Dame's television money and what it means, why the ACC was smart to treat Notre Dame the way they did and why people pushing for Notre Dame to be "left out" were driven by emotion and not facts.

We also discuss how it's actually Notre Dame that benefits the most from the "sharing the money" conversation regarding the NBC contract compared to the ACC's current television deal.

