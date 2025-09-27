Notre Dame Dismantles Arkansas — Here’s How Social Media Reacted
Notre Dame (2-2) didn't let things remain interesting long against Arkansas on Saturday, scoring touchdowns on all six first-half possessions and routing the Razorbacks 56-13. The 56 points were the second most points the Irish have ever scored against an SEC team, trailing only the 59 it hung on Tulane when the Green Wave were a conference member back in 1947.
Just how good is this Notre Dame offense?
Did Notre Dame's defense turn a corner Saturday or did it simply take advantage of beating up a bad team?
And what did Lou Holtz have to say during the game as the former head coach of both programs was in attendance?
Find out some of the responses to all of these in more in the best social media reactions to Saturday's Notre Dame victory.
Notre Dame Victory Post
Is Notre Dame Finally Back After Its 0-2 Start?
Is Notre Dame back after Saturday's dominating victory over Arkansas? Perhaps the most telling reason to think it might be comes on defense. Over the last six quarters, Notre Dame has allowed just 20 combined points to Arkansas and Purdue. It's not perfect by any means, but it's been a significant few steps in the right direction for the Irish over the last two weeks.
CJ Carr was Masterful vs. Arkansas
CJ Carr balled out against Arkansas, getting his total touchdown passes on the year up to nine after throwing four on Saturday. Carr played the best game of his young career as it was the first 300-yard passing game by a Notre Dame quarterback since Sam Hartman did so against Central Michigan in 2023.
Lou Holtz Speaks Before the Game
Holtz led Arkansas to an 11-1 record in 1977 and the Razorbacks have won 11 games just one time since, doing so in 2011 under head coach Bobby Petrino.
Penn State Fans Make Fools of Themselves on College GameDay
I can't imagine what it must feel like to make it to the College Football Playoff semifinal, only to lose to an overrated coach like Marcus Freeman.
Mike Denbrock Getting His Flowers
It's not that Notre Dame hasn't had very good offenses in recent years, but this one will beat you in every way. It's got a stable of running backs that are the best in the country, CJ Carr is the best thrower Notre Dame has had at quarterback in years, the offensive line is coming around, and the wide receiving corps have taken a big step from even just a year ago.
Notre Dame Fans Get Praised
There are few worse feelings as a sports fan than sitting in your home stadium and watching your team get cooked like this poor fella did Saturday.
The Best Notre Dame Player We've Seen
This is an interesting conversation that might turn into a series of posts in the off-season. Jeremiyah Love is outstanding and a home run threat every time the ball is in his hands. Of all I've seen, and I'm 10 years older than Tyler, I'm not sure I can put Love above Rocket Ismail or Manti Te'o as skill players or Quenton Nelson and Aaron Taylor in terms of pure domination.
College Football's Best Young Quarterback?
What Carr has done so far is nothing short of impressive. Obviously a potential playoff spot is still on the table for this season, but think about how Carr should look after he's got a full season or two as the starter under his belt.