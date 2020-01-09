IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Notre Dame Loses Lead Late In Loss To NC State

Bryan Driskell

For much of the game it seemed Notre Dame was ready to come away with a second straight ACC road victory, but a late-game cold spell proved costly as the the Irish fell 73-68 to NC State.

It started off well for Notre Dame, who led for all but three minutes in the game, but the Irish could not finish.

After three early lead changes the Irish pulled ahead on a drive to the basket from senior guard TJ Gibbs, which came after an excellent block from senior forward John Mooney. The Irish led the remainder of the half thanks to strong play from Gibbs and sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb.

Every time NC State closed the gap Gibbs, Hubb or Mooney made a play to extend the lead. The final burst of the opening half came after NC State senior guard knocked down a jumper to make it 25-23, but two possessions later Hubb knocked down a triple from the right corner to make it a five-point game.

Later in the half NC State guard Markell Johnson cut the lead to four again but Hubb went right back at Johnson, taking him to the rim and pushing the lead back up. Hubb extended the lead to nine with his third triple of the first half, but NC State clawed back, and a driving layup from Braxton Beverly made it a 39-34 game at the half.

Notre Dame went after NC State in the second half, attacking the basket and jumping out to a 51-39 lead. The first seven shots Notre Dame made in the second half were at the rim.

NC State adjusted and took away the lane and the Irish offense began to sputter. A Hubb layup put the Irish up 60-53, but following that basket the Irish went cold from the floor.

The Wolfpack outscored Notre Dame 20-8 in the final 7:44 of the game as the Irish missed an opportunity to earn a huge road victory. Notre Dame led 57 minutes of the game, but the inability to protect the basketball and make shots down the stretch proved costly.

Hubb led the Irish with a career-high 24 points, and both Mooney and Gibbs scored 14 points each, but Mooney fouled out with the game tied 66-66, and the Wolfpack outscored the Irish 7-2 after he left the game.

Notre Dame falls to 10-5 on the season and is now 1-3 in conference play. Notre Dame returns home for a Saturday matchup against #13 Louisville (12-3).

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

QB Phil Jurkovec Puts Name In The Transfer Portal

Bryan Driskell

The talented sophomore quarterback will look to transfer out of Notre Dame

What It Means: Notre Dame's QB Position Without Jurkovec

Bryan Driskell

A look at reasons why Phil Jurkovec is transferring now and what it means for Notre Dame moving forward.

Notre Dame Looking To Add One More Athlete To 2020 Class

Brian Smith

The Irish are making a late run at one of the best players in the state of Michigan

Should Notre Dame Consider Hiring Joe Moorhead On Offense?

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down whether or not Notre Dame should look at hiring Joe Moorhead to run the offense.

Former Notre Dame Players Ranked In Top 100 For The 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler ranks four former Irish players in his Top 100 for the draft.

Brian Kelly Is The Key To Notre Dame Making A Jump In Recruiting

Bryan Driskell

If Notre Dame wants to truly become an elite program on the recruiting trail it needs the head coach to be more involved.

Recruiting: Notre Dame In The Hunt For Top 2021 D-Lineman

Brian Smith

New Jersey DE George Rooks is one of the top linemen on the board for Notre Dame in 2021.

Podcast: Irish Breakdown - Jan. 6

Bryan Driskell

Getting caught up on the bowl game, Bennett Skowronek, players leaving early and lots of questions in the latest Irish Breakdown.

Replace And Reload: Wide Receiver

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame must find a way to replace star wide receiver Chase Claypool

Notre Dame Commits Named Max Preps All-Americans

Bryan Driskell

A 2020 Notre Dame signee and a 2021 Irish commit were named Max Preps All-Americans