Notre Dame vs Boston College: Why The Irish Should Steamroll Eagles
Notre Dame begins its final five game race to the College Football Playoff on Saturday at Boston College.
Here we are, folks. In what feels like the blink of an eye, we have arrived at the back end of the college football season. What's left for the Irish? Five games in which Notre Dame will be heavily favored to win. What's at stake? Debate already rages about Notre Dame's playoff chances with a 10-2 record, a debate that won't matter a bit should the Irish drop another game.
First up for the Irish down the stretch is a lowly 1-7 Boston College team. Despite the 1-7 mark on the season, Irish fans still have scar tissue from years past, when Boston College teams have ruined Notre Dame's seasons with surprise victories. While this particular Eagles team is very poor, Notre Dame fans will never forgive or forget some of the Boston College victories of the past in this series.
With this backdrop in mind, let's look at some reasons the Irish should roll on Saturday.
Boston College is bad at football
Boston College is having a disastrous season. The one win the Eagles have collected came all the way back in week one against Fordham. Since then, it's been six losses in a row. This football team cannot hang with Notre Dame's talent unless the Irish allow it to.
Notre Dame would be well-suited to try and pile it on Boston College early and often, eliminating any hope from the home side of ruining another solid Irish season. Bill O'Brien's team is down, it's up to the Irish to put them out.
Notre Dame needed the off week
After a very stressful run of five consecutive games ending in the dramatic win in South Bend over the rival Trojans, and about a dozen injuries later, the Irish finally reached their final and much-needed in-season off week of the year.
I expect Notre Dame to be physically and mentally rejuvenated after its break and ready to attack the back half of the schedule. The Irish know what is at stake and will be prepared.
Jeremiyah Love and JD Price
Notre Dame has the best one-two running back punch in college football in Jeremiyah Love and JD Price. This dynamic duo will be Notre Dame's most dangerous weapon throughout November.
With a back half of the schedule that doesn't feature any ranked teams at the moment, I expect these two backs to put up some massive numbers down the stretch, starting at Boston College, in what hopefully ends in a CFP berth.