Notre Dame vs. Texas In The Latest CBS Sports Bowl Projection

CBS Sports “bowl expert” Jerry Palm released an updated College Football Playoff and bowl projection, and there were some head scratching selections.

Notre Dame is slated to play Texas in the Dec. 28 Cheez-it Bowl, which was formerly known as the Camping World Bowl. Notre Dame, of course, played in the game a year ago, beating Iowa State (33-9).

Palm clearly doesn’t think much of Notre Dame thus far, and the Irish don’t seem to be in contention for the ACC title according to this projection. Palm has Clemson in the College Football Playoff, Miami playing in the Orange Bowl and he has North Carolina as an at-large team in the Cotton Bowl.

Palm also has Florida State playing in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.

I’m not sure what he’s been watching thus far that gives him the impression Florida State will be playing in any bowl, much less the Gator Bowl.

Palm’s CFP picks were interesting as well. He has Clemson as the No. 1 seed, Ohio State as the No. 2 seed and Alabama as the No. 3 seed. All three of those selections make sense, but Palm has Oregon slated to be the No. 4 seed after the Pac 12 announced it would return to action.

The Pac 12 is slated to play just seven games, compared to eight for the Big Ten, 10 for the Big 12 and SEC, and 11 for the ACC.

There would be an understandable revolt among SEC and ACC fan bases if both the Big Ten and Pac 12 had teams selected to the CFP after playing so few games relative to those conferences. In my view, if the ACC has a third-place team good enough to make it to the Cotton Bowl as an at-large, whoever finishes second is far more deserving over a Pac 12 team that played just eight games (seven regular season, title game). The same would be true of the second place SEC squad.

