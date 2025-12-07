Notre Dame went into Saturday likely needing a few things to go its way in order to end up making it back to the College Football Playoff, and it certainly seems like enough things have happened.



The No. 10 Fighting Irish weren't a lock if certain things happened on Saturday, but the two biggest games of the first two time slots Saturday likely sealed the deal for the Fighting Irish. As a result, Notre Dame is almost guaranteed to hear its name called on Sunday when the College Football Playoff field is announced.

Texas Tech Routs BYU in Big 12 Championship

BYU started the day ranked one spot behind Notre Dame and was in need of a win against Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship in order to likely make the playoff field. Despite jumping out to a 7-0 lead, BYU was outscored 34-0 the rest of the way in the loss.



In two games against Texas Tech this year, BYU has lost by a combined score of 63-14.



Translation: enjoy that trip to the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Cougars.

Georgia Routs Alabama in SEC Championship

If you've been reading this site at all the last two weeks, we've been telling you that Notre Dame and Miami isn't the discussion that should be had about the final College Football Playoff spot. Instead, Alabama is the one that should have concerns about making the Playoff.



As it turned out, Georgia manhandled the Crimson Tide on Saturday, winning 28-7. Alabama was able to put together just one scoring drive all game and hasn't looked the part of a College Football Playoff team for the better part of the last month.



Because it's Alabama there is still a chance it gets in, but if common sense prevails the Crimson Tide should be headed back to the Citrus Bowl.

Where Will Notre Dame Head in College Football Playoff?

Would there be anything better than Notre Dame and Miami meeting again in the first round of the Playoff after the arguments the two have had in recent weeks?



It would be a dream matchup, but here is how I see things going for Notre Dame.



The Irish move up past Alabama, a team that just passed the Irish this past week.



Notre Dame goes back to No. 9 and makes a trip to Norman to take on No. 8 Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff with a trip to take on the Big Ten champion in the Rose Bowl on the line.