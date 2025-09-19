How Desperate is Notre Dame? Concerns Going Into the Purdue Showdown
Notre Dame is not in the position it hoped to be in through the first two games of the 2025 season. Heading into the year, the matchup with Purdue was viewed as what everyone hoped would be a low-pressure "easy win" to log after a brutal opening two games against Miami and Texas A&M.
Due to the unfortunate start the Irish have had, limping back into Notre Dame Stadium at 0-2, the feel of the Purdue game has changed. The Irish simply need a win, any win at all, against anybody, to begin to find and feel any confidence whatsoever.
With this awkward dynamic in mind, let's take a look at some Irish confidences and concerns heading into this in-state battle.
What should make Notre Dame fans feel confident?
Purdue is not Miami or Texas A&M
Perhaps the biggest advantage Notre Dame has entering this game is that Purdue lacks the athletes that the Hurricanes and Aggies possess. This creates the Irish more "margin" for error, allowing them to not play great and still win. Given how the Notre Dame defense has played, this is a welcome advantage.
The Notre Dame running game
Despite bringing in over 50 transfers, Larry Odom's program lacks top-end talent and size on both lines. There should be plenty of open running lanes for Jeremiyah Love and JD Price to run through against the Boilermakers. If this bears out, it will also open up the passing game downfield for CJ Carr.
CJ Carr & the passing game can take off
Due to the talent levels, physicality, and tiny margin of error the first two games provided Notre Dame, Mike Denbrock has had to be very cautious with the passing game. Against Purdue, CJ Carr should be able to comfortably exist in the pocket while making pass reads. I expect to see some deep shots and a more comfortable downfield passing operation this week.
What should make Notre Dame fans feel concerned?
The vibes are bad
This is a game Notre Dame cannot lose for obvious reasons. That being said, the vibes surrounding the program right now are justifiably negative. The home crowd that gave their all against the Aggies will not have the same juice this week. A day game, in the heat, against a "lower" level opponent while sporting a 0-2 record will lead to a muted crowd. It'll be up to the team to create energy with solid play.
Marcus Freeman has struggled at home as a huge favorite
For all that Marcus Freeman has accomplished at Notre Dame, his record at home as a huge favorite is spotty. The Irish have dropped games to Marshall, Stanford, and NIU when being favored by well over three scores in Notre Dame Stadium. This trend must be stopped.
The shaky Notre Dame defense
Notre Dame's defense is allowing an average of 34 points so far this season. It has not been good and cannot be trusted. When playing defense this way, any game is losable, especially if the offense has an "off day" or CJ Carr hits a patch of "rookie mistakes". The Irish defense is no longer the backbone of the program, and that causes uncomfortable uncertainty.
For more Irish news & notes, follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube, Patreon and on your preferred audio podcast provider