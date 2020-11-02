Daelin Hayes Named ACC Defensive Lineman Of The Week

Notre Dame fifth-year senior defensive end Daelin Hayes was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week following his brilliant performance against Georgia Tech.

Here is the release from the ACC:

"Totaled 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in Notre Dame’s win at Georgia Tech, both of which are career-high single-game marks • Both forced fumbles came on the sacks • The two forced fumbles tie for the most in a single game among FBS players this season • Part of an Irish defensive line that held Georgia Tech to just 88 rushing yards • The Yellow Jackets entered the game averaging 180.7 rushing yards per game (sixth in the ACC)."

While the production numbers were impressive, what is lost in just the pure numbers is how important his big plays were. His first sack came in the third quarter with Notre Dame leading just 17-7, and the Yellow Jackets had driven the ball deep into Irish territory. His sack and forced fumble changed the course of that game, as the Notre Dame offense converted that turnover into a touchdown that broke the game open.

Hayes was also stout in the run game and made plays in coverage.

