Notre Dame DE Daelin Hayes Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Notre Dame senior defensive end Daelin Hayes has been named to the watch list for The Wuerffel Trophy. According to the release from Notre Dame, the trophy is known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.”

The trophy is named after former Florida quarterback, and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel. It goes annually to a player who “best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”

Hayes has been a quality player for Notre Dame throughout his career. He enters his final season with 80 career tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. The Michigan native is a strong all-around player that was dominant against the run early in 2019 before going down with an injury. His prowess as a pass defender also adds to his versatility and value.

Now that he is no longer splitting reps with Julian Okwara there’s an expectation that his production will make a big jump in 2020.

Hayes has been a factor on the field since he arrived at Notre Dame, but his influence goes far beyond the field. The fifth-year senior has been just as active and involved away from campus. Here is some background from Notre Dame’s release about Hayes:

“Prior to his recent work, Hayes has been actively involved in the Robinson Community Learning Center, an educational initiative jointly operated by the University of Notre Dame and the Northeast Neighborhood residents of South Bend. Hayes taught a twice-weekly class last fall at the Center, working with 4th and 5th graders on how to resolve conflicts in a healthy manner.

“Hayes is also a leader at team community service events, including Shop With A Player (team members take children from local schools and the Pokagon Band shopping for Christmas presents), Football & The Force (charity softball game between Notre Dame football and local law enforcement officers), Saint Mary’s College Dance Marathon to benefit Riley Hospital for Children, Roof Sit to prevent child abuse in St. Joseph County.

“During recent times, Hayes has emerged as a vocal advocate for racial justice in America, sharing his thoughts on social media, while also addressing both his teammates and the entire athletics department staff.”

Former Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill won the award in 2018.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter