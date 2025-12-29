Notre Dame Fans Exhale: Marcus Freeman Officially Staying In South Bend

Notre Dame nation has had a long, rough last few weeks. From the disappointment of the CFP snub, to the national moral outrage after declining the ever-so-prestigious Pop Tart Bowl, losing the USC rivalry, to nonstop clickbait about Marcus Freeman and the NFL, it's been a lot. And it's been heavy.



Normally, when a football season ends frustratingly, the rallying cry of "let's move on and focus on next year" makes a lot of sense and provides a hopeful look forward rather than on a bitter past ending. But this year, simply moving on to 2026 wasn't possible until Notre Dame knew Marcus Freeman was staying in South Bend. Now we know. Freeman is back!

2026…run it back



Go Irish ☘️ — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) December 29, 2025

What Freeman's return in the short term means for Notre Dame

Now that the speculation is over and Notre Dame knows Freeman is staying in South Bend and that stability has been reaffirmed, the Irish can get back a head start on all that goes into the offseason. Notre Dame can now hammer the transfer portal, continue to build the 2027 recruiting class, and get its minds and bodies healthy for 2026.



The Notre Dame ecosystem needed good news. A catalyst to move things forward after a bitter ending to 2025. This Freeman news had to be that news. Freeman's retention is the green light for the Irish to move full speed ahead with revenge in mind for a season that ended before it was meant to.

It's title or bust from now until Freeman leaves Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman will not be at Notre Dame forever, the recent batch of NFL rumors has reminded Irish fans of this. From now on, each year is "title or bust" under Freeman until he moves on, whenever that is. Buyout clauses exist for a reason, I look at Freeman as a year-to-year coach from here on out. Each year could be his last.



Freeman has spent four painstaking years building the Notre Dame program to an elite level, all that's left to do now is cap it off with a national title. I'm certain Marcus Freeman is flattered by the NFL interest, but I feel deep down he yearns to finish the job he started in South Bend before moving on to his next challenge.



This news is a big win for Notre Dame and one that came when it was most needed. Now, its all hands on deck for the 2026 Irish revenge tour.