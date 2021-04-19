Notre Dame And Indiana Schedule Home-And-Home Football Series

Notre Dame and Indiana have agreed to play in 2030 and 2031

Notre Dame continues to load up on its schedule over the next decade, and the latest announcement is that the Fighting Irish and the Indiana Hoosiers will play a home-and-home series in 2030 and 2031.

Notre Dame will host Indiana to kick off the 2030 season, a game that will be played in Notre Dame Stadium on August 31, 2030. In 2031 the Irish will travel to Bloomington to play a September 27 matchup against the Hoosiers.

Notre Dame holds a 23-5-1 all-time record against Indiana, but the Irish and Hoosiers have not met on the gridiron since 1991. Notre Dame won that game by a 48-27 score. Prior to the last the last matchup was in 1958.

Indiana won four of the first seven matchups, which took place between 1898 and 1906. The teams tied in 1907, then Notre Dame won 20 of the next 21 contests. Indiana's lone win during that stretch, which mostly took place from 1908 to 1958, was in 1950. That was also the last time Notre Dame played in Bloomington.

Notre Dame now has seven games already scheduled for 2030. The Irish are now set to play Indiana, Navy, Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Boston College and Louisville. The Irish will also likely play USC.

The Irish now have nine games scheduled for 2031, with Clemson, Florida, Miami, Pitt, South Florida, Virginia, NC State, Navy and now Indiana on the schedule. Again, expect Notre Dame to play USC, which means the Irish are almost full that season a decade out.

