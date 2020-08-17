Notre Dame Must Find Ways To Get Tyree And Johnson On The Field In 2020

Notre Dame landed one of the best offensive classes under Brian Kelly with the 2020 haul. It featured four players on the offensive side of the ball that were rated in the Top 100 overall according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Now with the strange circumstances that surround the season, Notre Dame should lean heavily into their talented freshman.

2020 Season

This season is already shaping up to rival the 2007 season. That year featured Michigan losing to App State, the number one team lost four times, Kansas was ranked #2 and LSU was a two-loss champion. 2020 is already rivaling that mayhem and the season hasn't even started yet.

Some of the biggest questions around the season will be if it even takes place, and if a full season is played. With players opting out and the deck stacked against college football going uninterrupted, it would be a great year to get more experience for young players.

Looking at the 2020 class, it is safe to say a few guys won't be there for a full four years. Similar to Kyle Hamilton in the 2019 class, there is no point in redshirting an elite talent. Wide receiver Jordan Johnson and running back Chris Tyree are two guys that will likely get some early playing time. Due to their talent and injuries, both freshmen should take on a bigger snap count. With a season in flux, eligibility already a question and them likely not sticking around, they should make an immediate impact.

Jordan Johnson, Wide Receiver

Johnson was a Top 50 overall player and was hovering around becoming a five star on the composite list. In fact, Rivals did have him ranked as a five-star recruit. While he finished the class ranked 36th overall (composite), he still has the ability to become an elite player. From the few clips that have leaked out from practice, it looked like Johnson was working with the first group at times.

The injury to Kevin Austin is also a fast path to Johnson getting more playing time. While Austin is expected to return this season, his foot injury is supposed to keep him out for an extended time. While the loss of Austin will hurt. Notre Dame has a core of highly talented players to pick up the slack. It also means Johnson doesn't need to be forced to be the top guy. He can learn and develop while also getting some much-needed reps.

The biggest reason to get Johnson reps will be for next season. He came out of high school as a strong route runner who did the little things right. He is too good a talent to be around for a full four years. Barring something unforeseen, he is going to be headed to the draft when he is eligible. He has drawn comparisons to former Cal star Keenan Allen and was projected to be a 2nd or 3rd round future NFL draft pick out of high school by 247Sports.

Chris Tyree, Running Back

Tyree was another guy that was up in the five-star range but eventually fell as the class wrapped up. Despite the fall in rankings, nobody is questioning what Tyree is capable of. He is still a Top 100 overall player and has elite speed. He also finds himself in a favorable position to find the field in 2020.

The biggest concern for Tyree coming out of high school was his size. He was expected to be a scatback and more change of pace versus an every-down back. However, opinion shifted when Tyree showed up weighing 190 pounds. With his bigger than expected stature and maintaining his athleticism, Tyree should find himself more playing time.

Jafar Armstrong is the expected starter, but he has struggled with injuries throughout his Notre Dame career. While there are other promising options at running back for Notre Dame, no returning player has Tyree's skill set. Tyree might not see the minutes that Johnson is due to the depth at running back and despite his size. Notre Dame will likely rely more on their power backs like they have the last few years, unless of course Tyree is just that good.

Tyree also isn't projected out to be quite the NFL commodity like Johnson. Plenty can and will change in the next few years. However, Tyree is looked at more like a day three guy when it comes to the draft. So while a redshirt isn't out of the question, you still have to wonder if Tyree will be around for his senior year.

With both players, you have to gamble on how the season will turn out. If this season is a wash and getting canceled a few games in, get as much experience as you can for the young guys. If the Big Ten can reverse the canceled season and a full year looks promising, the freshman likely takes a more reserved role. However, no matter what direction the season goes, Tommy Rees leaning on some highly talented freshman will help his offense in year one.

