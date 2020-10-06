Florida State At First Glance: Four Names Notre Dame Fans Need To Know

Florida State is hitting a new low for a once-great program. Head coach Mike Norvell was brought in to turn things around but the season has quickly spiraled out of control.

It took a second-half comeback before Florida State could pull away from an FCS school, Jacksonville State. Looking down the list of powerhouses that have fallen on hard times, the Seminoles are in a class of their own.

They are on pace to be the worst team since before Bobby Bowden took over in 1976. But what makes the Seminoles dangerous is they still have a talented roster in many spots.

Here are four players specifically to keep an eye on.

#9 LAWRANCE TOAFILI, RUNNING BACK

2019 stats: 20 carries, 163 yards, 8.2 YPC, 1 TD; 4 catches 47 yards

The Florida State offense finally found some footing and scored 41 points against Jacksonville State. In the first two games the Seminoles scored a combined 23 points.

The offense has been abysmal overall, but freshman running back Lawrance Toafili has been a bright spot. He didn't play in the opener, but Toafili rushed for 64 yards on just eight carries against Miami and he went for 99 yards on 12 carries against the Gamecocks.

Toafili has started to carve out more opportunities as he continues to produce at a higher level than his counterparts. He's also been a much-needed asset in the passing game, hauling in four catches for 47 yards in two games.

Toafili's numbers look even more impressive when you consider how bad his offensive line has played this season.

#5 TAMORRION TERRY, WIDE RECEIVER

2019 stats: 12 catches, 129 yards, 10.8 YPC

Terry was Florida State's best receiver in each of the last two seasons, combining for 95 catches and 1,932 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019. He racked up 60 catches for 1,188 yards and nine scores in 2019 alone.

Terry is a long receiver (6-4, 210) and he has the speed to threaten the defense down the field. He has stepped up in big games, hauling in six passes for 138 yards and a score in the last two games against Clemson, and 10 catches for 209 yards in two games against Florida.

Terry is a big-time player, and when his quarterbacks get time to throw he's very, very dangerous.

#21 MARVIN WILSON, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

2019 stats: 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 blocked field goals

Marvin Wilson is arguably the best player on the roster and he is considered one of the better defensive tackles in the draft community. No matter what happens with the Seminoles season, he will hear his name called early in the draft next spring.

Wilson won the specialist of the week award for his effort against Georgia Tech when he blocked two field goals. He is stout against the run but is better known for his pass-rushing ability. The Notre Dame offensive line has been one of the better groups in the country and faced their fair share of strong defensive linemen, but most of the standouts have been edge players.

Wilson is one of the best big men the Irish will face, and he's arguably the best interior player the Irish will face all season. The Irish guards and center Jarrett Patterson will have their hands full.

#26 ASANTE SAMUEL JR., CORNERBACK

2019 stats: 16 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 pass break ups

The name should look familiar as his dad was both a college and NFL star as a defensive back as well. Samuel is following in his father's footsteps and joins Wilson as a future NFL player that holds down the Florida State defense.

Samuel is coming into his own as a lockdown corner and already has a defensive back of the week award from the ACC this season. The junior corner had two interceptions against Georgia Tech and was a major reason they held the Yellow Jackets to only 16 points.

Samuel has an NFL pedigree and will likely be an earlier round draft pick when he decides to leave for the NFL.

