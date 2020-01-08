QB Phil Jurkovec Puts Name In The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal and will look to leave Notre Dame after just two seasons.

Jurkovec came to Notre Dame as a highly touted quarterback from Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine Richland, but he was not able to crack the starting lineup at Notre Dame.

The talented sophomore performed well in backup minutes this season, completing 12-16 passes (75.0%) for 222 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 130 yards. Despite the impressive play in those limited snaps and his impressive physical tools, Jurkovec was not given a chance to play more meaningful minutes, even when quarterback Ian Book struggled.

By entering his name into the portal it is not a given that Jurkovec will leave Notre Dame, but that is the intention as of right now. If the staff wants Jurkovec at Notre Dame they can take steps to ensure that he returns, but they will have a lot of work to do and a lot of wounds to heal that have nothing to do with playing time.

Beyond playing time, the constant negative leaks that came from inside the program did damage to the relationship between the talented young quarterback and the staff. There was a clear lack of trust in Jurkovec, and the negative comments made about him created a lack of trust in both directions.

Check back to Irish Maven later this afternoon for a breakdown of what this means for Notre Dame moving forward.

Jurkovec was an Army All-American and the No. 87 player in the country according to Rivals in the 2018 class. Notre Dame has signed three Top 100 quarterbacks during the Brian Kelly era and all three have ultimately transferred (Jurkovec, Gunner Kiel, Brandon Wimbush).

