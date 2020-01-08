IrishMaven
QB Phil Jurkovec Puts Name In The Transfer Portal

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal and will look to leave Notre Dame after just two seasons.

Jurkovec came to Notre Dame as a highly touted quarterback from Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine Richland, but he was not able to crack the starting lineup at Notre Dame. 

The talented sophomore performed well in backup minutes this season, completing 12-16 passes (75.0%) for 222 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 130 yards. Despite the impressive play in those limited snaps and his impressive physical tools, Jurkovec was not given a chance to play more meaningful minutes, even when quarterback Ian Book struggled.

By entering his name into the portal it is not a given that Jurkovec will leave Notre Dame, but that is the intention as of right now. If the staff wants Jurkovec at Notre Dame they can take steps to ensure that he returns, but they will have a lot of work to do and a lot of wounds to heal that have nothing to do with playing time.

Beyond playing time, the constant negative leaks that came from inside the program did damage to the relationship between the talented young quarterback and the staff. There was a clear lack of trust in Jurkovec, and the negative comments made about him created a lack of trust in both directions.

Check back to Irish Maven later this afternoon for a breakdown of what this means for Notre Dame moving forward.

Jurkovec was an Army All-American and the No. 87 player in the country according to Rivals in the 2018 class. Notre Dame has signed three Top 100 quarterbacks during the Brian Kelly era and all three have ultimately transferred (Jurkovec, Gunner Kiel, Brandon Wimbush).

JustAnother05
JustAnother05

You called it in your podcast. Thanks coach

Mikej82
Mikej82

I see it now Phil going to a team that tailors the offense to his strengths and him being successful. Do you think Kelly will try and get him to stay or they will move on?

PigPen2.0
PigPen2.0

An inevitability of having a talented team. For ND, it's a good problem with a 5th year senior and some serious QB talent on the way. I remember the day when the QB depth chart was Crist/Rees/Nate Montana/Hendrix.

Still, it's sad Phil never really got a shot here. I believe he's more talented than Book and I hope he kills it elsewhere

Hip19
Hip19

Good for him. He has tremendous talent and upside. He will have no problem finding a team and coach that will give him a legitimate opportunity and maximize his skill set.

B_Dobbs317
B_Dobbs317

BK sure has a way with QBs doesn’t he?? Even excluding this, I’m not sure how ND continues to get high end recruits at QB. No track record in south bend in really developing them, constant transfers.

It is becoming difficult to even look forward to these guys coming in along with the talented offensive weapons they continue to recruit.

These coaches forget more football than I’ll ever know, but the results are pretty obvious and it doesn’t take a football coach to see the trends.

Also, while My thumbs are burning here, BK is incredibly disingenuous. That might be fairly common in the profession I’m assuming, but doesn’t seem that way with the two guys coaching on Monday night. Doesn’t seem that way in Alabama....

tboneknows
tboneknows

this is so very irritating. what happened here? does kelly really have that hard of a time w his qbs? was it kelly or long? both? did phil just not like nd enough?

kid looked like he had the tools to be a very good one. i really thought he could beat book out and take nd to next level if given the chance. sad.

Petu
Petu

If you’re not given an opportunity when the person in front of you no matter how bad they play gets the vote of confidence, than why stay? I’m not staying bench Book but I would make it clear to all the QBs that it is an open competition. If book balls out and is above and beyond better than everyone else and PJ wants to transfer, cool. But don’t just give him the spot because he looks good in practice during the week but stinks it up against teams with a heartbeat. Who does book have to fear taking his spot now? This just breads complacency, the same complacency at the end of 2015 and we know what happened in 2016.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

I want to be clear about something as well. Phil Jurkovec LOVES Notre Dame, and there are steps the staff can take to keep him. This is NOT a done deal. If Brian Kelly wants Jurkovec at Notre Dame he can do things to make sure he stays, but right now the bridge has been set on fire ... but it has not completely burned down yet.

FightinMad35
FightinMad35

I hate how everything played out for Phil but a kid this talented always lands on their feet. My guess is he'll be enrolling at Pitt soon.

beyeg
beyeg

I can see him headed to Florida State - calling my shot

DRND2011
DRND2011

It’s Rees all over again. And Rees is here. Sort of poetic.

Phil is so much better than Book that this is just crazy. I would have let Ian walk and been thrilled, but BK likes safe and Book gets you to 9-10 wins guaranteed but will never get you to an NC. Now we are 4 years away minimum from serious contention.

lewboy3
lewboy3

2021 QB room: Rs. SO Clark Rs. FR Pyne Fr. Buchner

If Jurkovec's decision is final, I wouldn't be surprised if they brought in a grad transfer next year.

Matt0315
Matt0315

I dont blame him one bit. Was never given a fair shot even though he has the most talent of any QB on the roster. I'm sure he will go somewhere and thrive with a staff who tailors the offense to his strengths.

SDS123
SDS123

Something rotten in the state of Denmark...

KMoore-24
KMoore-24

I can't properly put into words how frustrating it is to hear this news. No one knows how good this kid is because he has never been given a real opportunity to show what he can do. There was multiple opportunities this past season to get Phil Jurkovec on the field and to show him he has a future here. Him leaving falls directly at the feet of Brian Kelly. This kid bleeds blue and gold and for him to want to leave he believes in his heart that he will not be given a shot to play and that is a shame!

Irishcrazy
Irishcrazy

This is not good for the Irish unless all of you like to go 9-3 or 10-2 every year. Phil was never given a shot even when the offense struggled. Not a good job at all by the staff. This is a huge miss by ND.

Polaris6
Polaris6

Driskell tells it like it is, shines sunlight on the programs faults. His podcasts are light years ahead of the other sites. I try every day to get guys and gals from his old stomping grounds to come on over. Keep it up Driskell, one of the posters had it right BK should listen to you. Making over 4-5 mil a year and sitting in the ivory tower blinds BK until the wheels fall off. A-la 2017

goirish85
goirish85

There is no question Book is the better option to win next season. He won the bowl game against LSU and has only lost to UGA/Michigan on the road and the national champ at a neutral site. PJ has potential but looked lost in the spring game taking 11 sacks. He would not start next year and must feel either Pyne or Buchner are enough competition to leave the program and have an easier road. I wish he were staying and would compete, but this shows the depth the Irish have developed with improved recruiting. Hopefully he takes a look and comes back, but I wish him well either way.

