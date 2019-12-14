Notre Dame Hands Out Season Awards At The Echoes

Notre Dame wrapped up its annual The Echoes banquet, which is the season-ending awards ceremony for the program. Twenty different awards were handed out to different Notre Dame players.

Most Valuable Player — WR Chase Claypool

Claypool established himself as the best player on the Irish offense very early in the season. Despite drawing the attention of opposing defenses, Claypool caught 23 passes in the first four games. Inconsistent play at quarterback stalled his production over the next three games, but. Claypool finished his final regular season in dominant fashion.

Claypool hauled in 30 passes for 455 yards and eight touchdowns in the month of November, and finished the season with 59 catches for 891 yards (15.1 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. Claypool currently stands eighth all-time in the Notre Dame record books in catches (143) and tied for ninth in touchdown receptions (18).

With two catches in the bowl game he would pass Will Fuller for seventh all-time in receptions, and with one touchdown reception he would tie TJ Jones and Tom Gatewood for seventh all-time.

Offensive Player Of The Year — QB Ian Book

Book finished the 2019 regular season with 2,787 passing yards, 516 rushing yards, 33 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns. His 33 passing touchdowns is second all-time for a single season (Brady Quinn, 2006) and his 37 total touchdowns is also second behind Quinn. The senior became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history to pass for at least 2,500 yards, rush for at least 500 yards and throw at least 30 touchdown passes.

Defensive Player Of The Year — DE Khalid Kareem

Kareem was often overlooked during his quietly impactful season for Notre Dame, but his week-to-week production was quite good. In November, Kareem was the last veteran standing up front, and he lived up this captain status by not only making plays, but leading by example with his effort, motor and clutch play. He led the Irish defense with 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 39 quarterback pressures.

Impact Player - Offense — TE Cole Kmet

Despite missing the first three games with a broken collarbone that he sustained during fall camp, junior tight end Cole Kmet put up really good numbers. Kmet’s 41 receptions rank seventh all-time at Notre Dame for a single season, and he’s just one reception behind the No. 6 player (Tony Hunter) and just six catches behind John Carlson and Anthony Fasano at No. 4.

Kmet’s 482 receiving yards ranks eighth in a single season, just one yard behind all-time great Ken MacAfee, 16 yards behind Troy Niklas, 25 yards behind Hunter and 94 yards behind Fasano. His six touchdown receptions tied MacAfee for the most ever in a single season at Notre Dame.

Impact Player - Defense — S Alohi Gilman

Gilman was asked to do a lot for the Notre Dame defense this season. He was a major player in the Irish run game early in the season and was put in challenging coverage situations. Although he did not make as many impact plays as he did in 2018, but he also wasn’t challenged as much based on his production from a season ago. Gilman finished his senior season with 66 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.

Special Teams Player Of The Year — LB Bo Bauer

The Notre Dame special teams was vastly improved in 2019, and its coverage units ranked in the Top 20 nationally in both kick and punt coverage. Bauer was a major factor in that production, thriving as a cover player in both areas. His discipline, athleticism and tackling ability made him a force in coverage all season. The talented sophomore was a starter on every non-place kicking special teams unit for Notre Dame.

Back Of The Year — RB Tony Jones Jr.

Jones kicked off the 2019 season in impressive fashion, rushing for 110 yards in a win over Louisville. The senior back rushed for at least 100 yards in consecutive wins over Virginia, Bowling Green and USC. Jones became just the third back of the Brian Kelly era to rush for at least 100 yards in three straight games, joining Josh Adams (2017) and CJ Prosise (2015). A rib injury slowed him down in November, but Jones still led the Irish with 722 yards (5.4 YPC) and five touchdowns.

Offensive Lineman Of The Year — OL Robert Hainsey

Hainsey takes top honors despite missing the final four games of the regular season. A junior captain, Hainsey was a steady presence along the Irish line. His pass protection was top-notch, with Hainsey allowed just six hurries in eight games and not allowing a single sack according to Pro Football Focus.

Moose Krause Defensive Lineman Of The Year — DE Julian Okwara

Like Hainsey, Okwara saw his season cut short by an injury, but at the time of that injury he was Notre Dame’s leading pass rusher with five sacks and 32 quarterback pressures. Okwara was brilliant in the team’s win over Virginia, registering a career-high three sacks and forcing two fumbles, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

Father Lange Iron Cross Award — LB Asmar Bilal

This award is given out to a player that shows a commitment to constant improvement, and there wasn’t a more improved player on the Irish defense than Bilal. He became a force for the Irish run defense, finishing third on the defense with a career-high nine tackles for loss to go with a career-best 72 tackles. His ability to play sideline-to-sideline just as effectively as he could hammer downhill between the tackles was a major asset for the Irish defense.

Offensive Newcomer Of The Year — OL Jarrett Patterson

Redshirt freshman Jarrett Patterson earned the starting center spot back in the spring, and he had a solid first season in the middle of the Irish line. Patterson was an effective pass blocker all season, giving up just seven total pressures in 12 games.

Defensive Newcomers Of The Year — S Kyle Hamilton, LB Drew White

Safety Kyle Hamilton has been named a freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus, 247Sports and The Athletic after racking up 39 tackles, a team-leading four interceptions and tying for the team lead with six pass break ups as a key figure in the Irish nickel package and safety rotation.

White led the Notre Dame defense with 75 tackles and was fourth on the defense with eight tackles for loss from his middle linebacker position. He tied for the team lead with two fumble recoveries and added two sacks on the season.

Next Man In — DE Jamir Jones

Jones was expected to redshirt this season, but a September injury to Daelin Hayes thrust him into a prominent role, and the veteran responded with a career year. At times Jones was Notre Dame’s most impactful edge rusher, and his combination of motor and playmaking ability provided the defense with a spark. Jones finished with 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles despite not playing in two games early as part of the plan to save a season of eligibility.

Around The Bend Award — S Jalen Elliott

Elliott is a three-year starter for the Notre Dame defense and he finished his career as a captain. But the Richmond, Va. native made just as big of an impact for what he did off the field. Elliott truly exemplifies the kind of character that should be expected from a Notre Dame captain, and his work in the South Bend community went above and beyond.

Offensive Scout Team Player Of The Year — QB Brendon Clark

The freshman quarterback did a little bit of everything for the Irish scout team, even playing some wide receiver at times this season. Clark threw just one pass during the season, but it went for a 22-yard touchdown. He also rushed for 33 yards on just five carries.

Defensive Scout Team Player Of The Year — DE Isaiah Foskey

Foskey earned the Scout Team Player of the Year award, but he also made his presence felt on Saturdays. The talented freshman played in four games, registering five tackles and a quarterback pressure. It was on special teams where he made an impact, with his blocked punt in the second quarter of the Stanford game playing a vital role in the Irish turning a 17-7 deficit into a 45-24 victory.

Pietrosante Award — CB Shaun Crawford

Most players would not be willing to do what it takes to overcome the laundry list of devastating injuries that Crawford dealt with, much less be able to come back and play at a high level, but that’s exactly what the fifth-year senior accomplished, which is why he earned this award, which goes to the player that exemplifies, courage, loyalty, teamwork, pride and dedication.

Other honors:

Humble & Hungry Award — OL Trevor Ruhland

Rockne Student-Athlete Award — WR Chris Finke

WOPU Player Of The Year — RB Mick Assaf